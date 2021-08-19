Fear Among Pregnant Women During COVID-19

Fear was present in 95.2% of pregnant women during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey-based study published in Nursing Open.



Fears of possibly transmitting an infection to the fetus, experiencing loneliness during childbirth, and being separated from the new born were most common.



For the study, 62 pregnant women in Spain completed an anonymous survey via virtual media during the confinement period of April 1 to May 1, 2020.



