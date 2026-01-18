FDA Warns After Chocolate Bars Pulled Over Salmonella Risk

Spring & Mulberry recalls a Mint Leaf chocolate bar nationwide over possible Salmonella risk; no illnesses reported so far.

Chocolate Bars Pulled from Shelves Across the US

What Consumers Should Do

Check the product packaging for the Spring & Mulberry brand and the lot codes listed in recall notices;

Dispose of the chocolate immediately; and

Contact the manufacturer at [email protected] with a photo of the lot code to request a refund.

The FDA emphasizes that the recall is voluntary and precautionary, meant to protect public health while investigations continue.

Understanding the Salmonella Risk

FDA Steps Up Monitoring of Chocolate Recall

Federal food safety officials andwas detected. ( )The proactive recall affects bars sold across the country through major retailers and online since late 2025. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products, but authorities are urging consumers to take the warnings seriously due to the potentially dangerous nature of Salmonella infection.Initially, Spring & Mulberry issued a voluntary recall on January 12, 2026, for one lot of itsafter third-party laboratory testing detected potential contamination with Salmonella, a bacterium that can cause severe foodborne illness.In the days that followed, the recall was expanded to include several additional chocolate bar flavors produced during the same period — including Earl Grey, Lavender Rose, Mango Chili, Mixed Berry, Mulberry Fennel, Pecan Date and Pure Dark Minis — after continued precautionary testing indicated possible contamination risks in other lots.These products have been sold nationwide online and at select retail locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon and Nordstrom since September 15, 2025, according to federal officials.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised consumers not to eat any of the recalled chocolate bars. Anyone who has purchased the affected products should:that typically leads to symptoms such as fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps within 6 hours to 6 days after ingestion.The infection is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. While most healthy individuals recover without treatment, severe cases can sometimes lead to more serious complications. Although no illnesses have yet been reported from the Salmonella-related recall, theespecially during the winter months when foodborne illnesses may go undetected or be mistaken for other viral infections. The nationwide recall has drawn consumer attention to food safety practices and testing protocols in the food manufacturing sector, particularly for specialty and artisanal products that may not be part of larger corporate safety systems.Theand that consumers are informed. Additional testing and trace-back investigations are ongoing to determine the source and scope of the contamination risk. Federal and state health agencies are also reminding Americans that Salmonella can appear intermittently in food production environments and may not be detected in every batch, which is why expanded product recalls are sometimes necessary even without confirmed cases.Source-Medindia