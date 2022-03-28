FDA to Approve Second Covid Booster Shot

Advertisement

The decision to make fourth doses available now will bypass independent groups of scientific advisers for both the FDA and CDC, which would normally meet and publicly review the available science and then make recommendations to the agencies.Eric Topol, a cardiologist who is director of the Scripps Translational Research Institute in California, said the decision was expected next week, ahead of an April 6 meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), a group of independent experts who advise the FDA on its vaccine decisions.Boosters are on the agenda for discussion at that meeting, which will focus on future planning for boosters and variant-specific vaccines.Topol, who was apprised of the FDA's plans, said it was his understanding that the change would apply to both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.Source: IANS