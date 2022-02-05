FDA Proposed a Ban on Menthol Cigarettes in United States

Advertisement

We explain why the FDA has zeroed in on menthol cigarettes, why these cigarettes are used more by the African American community, and the debate around the proposal.The FDA plans to extend the prohibition countrywide.The FDA said it has come up with "."," said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.."The proposed ban does not cover electronic cigarettes.The FDA has made it clear that it "," and the rules will only "."The agency says menthol, with its minty taste and aroma, "."The agency said "modeling studies have estimated a 15 percent reduction in smoking within 40 years" if menthol cigarettes were banned.The high rate of usage of these cigarettes means the proposed ban will affect a large share of the smoker population, especially young adults and racially disadvantaged groups, who are less likely to be able to afford counseling and institutional help to quit.The FDA says that in 2019, "."Apart from menthol, all other flavours in cigarettes were banned in the US in 2009.According to various activist groups, over decades, tobacco companies used "" and "" advertising to lure Black consumers towards menthol cigarettes, which are harder to quit and more harmful to health.The efforts have extended beyond advertising to include marketing techniques too. Again according to CDC, tobacco firms use "," areas with "."."Smoking also hits the community harder than their White counterparts - the CDC says that although "."Thus, when the FDA announced its ban proposal on Thursday, civic organisation National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) called it a "."NAACP president Derrick Johnson was quoted as saying by The New York Times, "."Tobacco firms have disputed the scientific evidence that menthol cigarettes are more harmful than regular cigarettes. Other critics have claimed that the ban will cause the government significant revenue loss, while some have said it will harm more than help African Americans.Altria, one of the largest tobacco companies in the world, said "," Altria said in a statement.Think Tank Tax Foundation has claimed that if the ban comes into effect, the federal and state governments together "."Some activists have flagged concerns that the ban could push Black smokers towards "."The American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement, "."India has not banned the sale of menthol cigarettes.