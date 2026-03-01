FDA Proposal Offers Quarterly Bonuses for Faster Drug Reviews

Will FDA bonuses for faster drug reviews improve access to new treatments without compromising safety and scientific rigor?
Go to source) is preparing to introduce a pilot programme offering financial bonuses to scientific staff who complete drug reviews ahead of schedule, in a move aimed at accelerating patient access to new therapies. Under the proposal, reviewers in the agency’s main drug and biologics centres could receive quarterly payments worth several thousand dollars for delivering high-quality work before deadlines. The scheme is expected to begin in April, with the first payouts anticipated around August.
Makary Links Bonus Plan to Faster, High-Quality Drug ReviewsFDA Commissioner Marty Makary presented the bonus plan internally as part of broader efforts to improve efficiency, boost staff morale and address delays in the drug approval process. The payments would be based on “weighted time savings,” quality of review and the complexity of the applications handled.
The initiative comes alongside other measures designed to shorten review timelines, including a national priority voucher programme that can reduce decision times for certain critical medicines from the standard six months to as little as one to two months.
The agency is also seeking to hire more than 1,000 additional scientists to strengthen review capacity and cope with growing workloads.
FDA Uses Bonuses to Retain Reviewers After Staff LossesThe move follows significant staff attrition within the FDA’s drug review divisions, with roughly one-fifth of personnel reported to have left in recent years. Officials say the bonus structure is intended to retain experienced reviewers and reward productivity at a time of organizational change.
The policy is part of a wider push to streamline approvals and bring treatments to market faster, particularly for drugs addressing urgent public health needs.
However, the proposal has sparked debate among regulators and public health experts. Critics warn that tying financial incentives to review speed could create pressure to rush complex safety and efficacy evaluations.
Questions have also been raised about how bonuses will be distributed among large multidisciplinary review teams and whether non-review staff—such as inspectors—will be excluded from the programme.
Some observers have also pointed to the FDA’s funding structure, which relies heavily on industry user fees for drug reviews, as a reason for maintaining strict safeguards to protect scientific independence.
Backers Say Speedier Reviews Could Expand Patient Access SafelySupporters argue that faster reviews could help patients gain earlier access to innovative treatments without compromising standards, provided quality metrics remain central to the incentive system.
Regulatory experts note that the FDA already operates expedited pathways for serious conditions, but emphasize that the scientific threshold for approval must remain unchanged regardless of review timelines.
The bonus programme is expected to be closely watched by industry, patient groups and policymakers as a test of whether financial incentives can improve regulatory efficiency without undermining public trust in drug safety.
