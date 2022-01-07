About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

FDA Panel Suggest Including Omicron Component in COVID Boosters

by Angela Mohan on July 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM
Font : A-A+

FDA Panel Suggest Including Omicron Component in COVID Boosters

US FDA advisory panel recommended updating COVID-19 booster vaccines in the United States to include an Omicron component.

It also stressed the need for more information on how well these shots work on emerging strains of the virus. The panel of advisers voted 19-2 in favor of this suggestion.

COVID-19 Boosters for Younger Teenagers Amid Omicron Fears

COVID-19 Boosters for Younger Teenagers Amid Omicron Fears


The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster recommendations to 16-and-17 year old.
Advertisement


The panelists voted after the CDC presented new information that showed two highly infectious Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, now make up more than half the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Reason for New Suggestion

With earlier vaccines loosing effectiveness over time, and the risk of an increase in cases this fall, "we need to make a move sooner rather than later and direct our sponsors in the proper direction," FDA panelist Michael Nelson of the University of Virginia, said before the vote.
Advertisement

Peter W. Marks, MD, PhD, the director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research, noted that this is a challenging decision, as no one has a "crystal ball" to tell how the virus, which he called "crafty" will evolve.

"We are trying to use every last ounce of what we can from predictive modeling and from the data that we have that's emerging to try to get ahead," he said.

The vaccines would ideally be rolled out in the fall, but there are still questions to be answered about the best formulation. The panel's vote is the first in a multi-step process before any new vaccine is put to use.

If the agency itself follows the committee's recommendation, the new vaccine cocktail would be considered authorized. But the CDC's own panel of experts, and Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, must sign off before patients can receive it.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Are Menopause Symptoms Troubling You?: Try these Options
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Vaccination And Counter Measures Against Monkeypox
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
Indian Railways Special Concession on Health Grounds
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID ToesCOVID Toes
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 COVID Toes 

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Vent Forte (Theophylline) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Donation - Recipients A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug - Food Interactions Noscaphene (Noscapine) Accident and Trauma Care Sanatogen

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close