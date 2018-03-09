US Food and Drug Administration has declared an alert against the potential dangers of eating foods prepared with liquid nitrogen that are marketed under the names Heaven's Breath, Nitro Puff, Dragon's Breath, and other similar names.

FDA Issues Life-Threatening Warning Against Eating Foods With Liquid Nitrogen

‘FDA warns against eating trendy foods made with liquid nitrogen as it can cause serious, life-threatening injuries including skin and internal organ damage.’

According to FDA eating such foods made with liquid nitrogen can cause severe, life-threatening injuries including skin and internal organ damage. Inhaling the vapor released by liquid nitrogen in the food may also cause breathing problem, especially among people with asthma.The snacks or drinks served with liquid nitrogen is often seen in kiosks and bars. The FDA cautions on eating such food products at the point of sale due to the extremely low temperature of the food. Several injuries had been reported immediately before and after consumption.The FDA does not warn against all methods of preparing a food product with liquid nitrogen. Cold sweets that are made with liquid nitrogen during processing are generally fine because the product temperature has already increased by the time it is sold for consumption.Liquid nitrogen can be unsafe if handled with ignorance. Hence, the chefs at restaurants should be well aware of the usage and effects of liquid nitrogen.Source: Medindia