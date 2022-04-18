FDA Gave Approval to Oral Drug for Blood Cell Disorder

Advertisement

Mitapivat can activate and stabilize the mutated pyruvate kinase that's expressed in patients' red blood cells, thereby restoring the enzyme's activity

."Pyruvate kinase deficiency is characterized by mutations in the PKLR gene that encodes the pyruvate kinase enzyme in red blood cells. This enzyme is critical for maintaining red blood cells' energy levels and, therefore, their normal life span.," says Al-Samkari.."In the ACTIVATE trial designed and conducted by Al-Samkari and his colleagues, 80 patients were randomized to receive either mitapivat (5 mg twice daily, with potential escalation to 20 or 50 mg twice daily) or placebo for 24 weeks.The primary endpoint was a hemoglobin response that was sustained at two or more scheduled assessments at weeks 16, 20, and 24.Sixteen of the 40 patients (40%) who received mitapivat had a hemoglobin response, compared with none of the patients who received placebo.Patients who received mitapivat also had a greater response than those who received placebo with respect to secondary endpoints, which included other markers of red blood cell health.Patients treated with mitapivat also had a significant improvement in quality of life compared with patients receiving placebo as measured by disease-specific instruments.The most common adverse events were nausea (in 18% of patients in the mitapivat group and 23% of patients in the placebo group) and headache (in 15% of patients in the mitapivat group and 33% of patients in the placebo group).," says Al-Samkari.."Source: Medindia