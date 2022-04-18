About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

FDA Gave Approval to Oral Drug for Blood Cell Disorder

by Angela Mohan on April 18, 2022 at 9:13 PM
Font : A-A+

FDA Gave Approval to Oral Drug for Blood Cell Disorder

U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Mitapivat for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare genetic condition that leads to the destruction of red blood cells, or hemolytic anemia.

The results from the global, phase 3, randomized, placebo-controlled ACTIVATE trial, which was conducted by an international team including investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Advertisement


"The lifelong anemia associated with pyruvate kinase deficiency results in chronic fatigue, reduced exercise tolerance, and a reduced ability to concentrate at work or school, which can make it a challenge to get through even a normal day," says lead author Hanny Al-Samkari, MD, a hematologist and clinical investigator at MGH and an assistant professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

"Moreover, most patients develop other potentially serious complications, like iron overload in the liver and/or heart (which can cause cancer or death), osteoporosis, gallbladder disease, blood clots, and other issues."
Advertisement

Pyruvate kinase deficiency is characterized by mutations in the PKLR gene that encodes the pyruvate kinase enzyme in red blood cells. This enzyme is critical for maintaining red blood cells' energy levels and, therefore, their normal life span.

Mitapivat can activate and stabilize the mutated pyruvate kinase that's expressed in patients' red blood cells, thereby restoring the enzyme's activity

.

"This is a 'disease modifying' therapy because it targets the underlying problem to improve or eliminate anemia and potentially prevent or reverse many of the other complications associated with pyruvate kinase deficiency," says Al-Samkari.

"It is the first disease-modifying medication for pyruvate kinase deficiency, which up until now has been treated only with supportive measures like a blood transfusion or removing a patient's spleen."

In the ACTIVATE trial designed and conducted by Al-Samkari and his colleagues, 80 patients were randomized to receive either mitapivat (5 mg twice daily, with potential escalation to 20 or 50 mg twice daily) or placebo for 24 weeks.

The primary endpoint was a hemoglobin response that was sustained at two or more scheduled assessments at weeks 16, 20, and 24.

Sixteen of the 40 patients (40%) who received mitapivat had a hemoglobin response, compared with none of the patients who received placebo.

Patients who received mitapivat also had a greater response than those who received placebo with respect to secondary endpoints, which included other markers of red blood cell health.

Patients treated with mitapivat also had a significant improvement in quality of life compared with patients receiving placebo as measured by disease-specific instruments.

The most common adverse events were nausea (in 18% of patients in the mitapivat group and 23% of patients in the placebo group) and headache (in 15% of patients in the mitapivat group and 33% of patients in the placebo group).

"The opportunity to develop a disease-modifying therapy for a disease like pyruvate kinase deficiency not only helps patients with this disease but also brings hope to patients with other similar disorders," says Al-Samkari.

"Because energy is everything to red blood cells, this drug may help patients with more common anemias like sickle cell disease and thalassemia. We are looking at this right now in other clinical trials, and early studies have been very promising."



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
Oral Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — 'Early Screening Is Vital'
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
World Hemophilia Day 2022: Access For All: Partnership. Policy. Progress
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Thalassemia Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Signature Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Dental Check-Up Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Loss of Taste Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Routine Pain Killer Safe for Kids With Blood Cell Disorder
Routine Pain Killer Safe for Kids With Blood Cell Disorder
Ibuprofen can be used safely in children with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency. ....
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Dental Check-Up
Dental Check-Up
It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and ...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
Loss of Taste
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss o...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Iron Intake Calculator Post-Nasal Drip Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Hospital Blood Donation - Recipients Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Accident and Trauma Care Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR