FDA Flags 3.1 Million Eye Drops in Recall Linked to Contamination Risks

Are your eye drops safe? FDA recalls 3.1 million bottles over sterility concerns—check if yours is affected.
A sweeping nationwide recall of over 3.1 million bottles of eye drops has triggered fresh concerns about over-the-counter medication safety in the United States, after federal regulators flagged potential sterility issues in widely used products sold at major retail chains.
What Caused the FDA Eye Drop Recall of 3.1 Million Bottles?According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was voluntarily initiated by California-based manufacturer K.C. Pharmaceuticals following findings that the affected products lacked sufficient guarantees of sterility—a critical safety requirement for ophthalmic drugs.
The recall, disclosed on March 31, 2026, impacts 3,111,072 bottles of eye drops distributed nationwide through major retailers, including CVS Health, Walgreens, Kroger, and Rite Aid.
The FDA cited a “lack of assurance of sterility,” meaning the manufacturer could not confirm that the products were free from potential microbial contamination. While no confirmed infections or injuries have been reported so far, experts warn that non-sterile eye drops can pose serious risks because they bypass the body’s natural defenses.
The recall has been classified as a Class II recall, indicating that exposure to the products could lead to temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the likelihood of severe harm is considered low.
Which Eye Drop Brands and Products Are Affected by the Recall?The recalled items include a wide range of commonly used eye care solutions such as artificial tears, dry-eye relief drops, redness relievers, and lubricant eye drops. These were sold under multiple store-brand labels, making them household staples rather than niche products.
In total, more than two dozen labels are believed to be affected, including private-label brands from pharmacies, supermarkets, and discount retailers.
Most of the impacted products carry expiration dates in May or October 2026, and many can be identified by lot codes beginning with combinations such as AC, AR, LT, SU, RG, RL, SY, or AT.
What Should Consumers Do If They Have Recalled Eye Drops?Health officials are urging consumers to immediately stop using any potentially affected products and check packaging details carefully against the FDA’s recall list.
Anyone who has used the recalled eye drops and experiences symptoms such as eye pain, redness, irritation, or vision changes is advised to seek medical attention promptly.
Although no contamination has been confirmed, the inability to guarantee sterility remains a serious concern in eye care products, where even minor contamination can lead to infections or complications.
This latest recall adds to a growing list of eye drop safety issues in recent years, with multiple incidents between 2023 and 2025 involving contamination risks and manufacturing lapses.
The scale of the current recall—combined with the widespread availability of the affected products—has renewed scrutiny on quality control practices in the production of over-the-counter medications.
Retailers are expected to facilitate returns or refunds, although specific policies may vary. Meanwhile, the FDA continues to monitor the situation and advises consumers to remain vigilant when purchasing or using eye care products.
As investigations continue, the incident underscores a broader public health message: even routine, everyday medical products can carry risks if manufacturing standards fall short.
Source-Medindia