FDA Cough Drop Recall 2026: What U.S. Consumers Need to Know

FDA recall alerts consumers about certain cough drops. Check affected brands, avoid use, and follow safety guidance.
A nationwide recall of several over-the-counter cough drops has raised fresh concerns about product safety and quality, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifying the action as a Class II recall, indicating potential but temporary health risks for consumers. ()
Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotech Issues Nationwide Cough Drop Recall Across Five Major BrandsThe recall, initiated by manufacturer Xiamen Kang Zhongyuan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., impacts 15 cough drop products sold under five major brands, including Exchange Select, Caring Mill, Discount Drug Mart Food Market, MGC Health, and QC Quality Choice. These products were widely distributed across retail stores in the United States and may still be available on shelves.
The action follows FDA observations during a 2025 inspection of the manufacturing facility, where potential quality issues were identified. While specific details were not disclosed, regulators indicated that these issues could affect the safety or effectiveness of the products.
What a Class II Recall MeansAccording to the FDA, a Class II recall is issued when a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the likelihood of serious harm remains low. Health experts note that such recalls are typically precautionary but still require consumer attention, especially for widely used over-the-counter remedies like throat lozenges.
Consumers are being advised to immediately stop using the affected cough drops and check product details such as lot numbers, UPC codes, and expiration dates. Recalled items can be returned to the place of purchase or disposed of safely if returns are not possible. While no widespread severe adverse effects have been reported, individuals experiencing symptoms or concerns are encouraged to consult healthcare professionals.
A Pattern of OTC Drug Recalls: What's Driving the Trend?This recall comes amid increasing scrutiny of over-the-counter medications, with recent years seeing multiple recalls linked to contamination risks, manufacturing lapses, and quality control failures. Health authorities emphasize that recalls are a critical safeguard to protect public health and ensure product standards are maintained.
Experts say the incident highlights the importance of consumer awareness when using common remedies. Even routine products like cough drops can be subject to regulatory action, underscoring the need to stay informed about recalls and safety alerts. As investigations continue, the FDA is expected to monitor compliance and ensure that affected products are removed from circulation, reinforcing its ongoing role in safeguarding public health.
References:
- FDA Drug Recalls - (https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/ires/index.cfm?Event=98648)