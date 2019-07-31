Enzyme immunoassays (EIA) should run concurrently or sequentially for diagnosing Lyme disease, according to the US F.D.A. This is different from the previous practice in which a separate protein test called Western Blot must be done after the initial EIA test.

FDA Clears New Indications for Current Lyme Disease Tests

Lab diagnosis of Lyme disease previously used a two-step process involving EIA and western blot for diagnosing the presence of antibodies against Borrelia bacteria in the patient's blood. The tests cleared by FDA involve a changed approach that uses only EIA technology-based tests.



The FDA reviewed data from studies of the ZEUS ELISA Borrelia VlsE1/pepC10 IgG/IgM Test System, ZEUS ELISA Borrelia burgdorferi IgG/IgM Test System, ZEUS ELISA Borrelia burgdorferi IgM Test System, and the ZEUS ELISA Borrelia burgdorferi IgG Test System which concluded that this alternative approach is more reliable compared to existing methods for detecting Lyme disease.



The enzyme immunoassay tests were reviewed through the premarket notification (510(k)) pathway. A 510(k) is a premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that the device to be marketed is at least as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device.



The FDA granted clearance of the ZEUS ELISA enzyme immunoassay tests to ZEUS Scientific.



"Lyme disease can have a devastating impact on patients. With today's action, clinicians have a new option to test for Lyme that is easier to interpret by a clinical laboratory due to the streamlined method of conducting the test. These tests may improve confidence in diagnosing a patient for a condition that requires the earliest possible treatment to ensure the best outcome for patients," said Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.