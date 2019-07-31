medindia

FDA Clears New Indications for Current Lyme Disease Tests

by Ramya Rachamanti on  July 31, 2019 at 6:10 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Enzyme immunoassays (EIA) should run concurrently or sequentially for diagnosing Lyme disease, according to the US F.D.A. This is different from the previous practice in which a separate protein test called Western Blot must be done after the initial EIA test.
FDA Clears New Indications for Current Lyme Disease Tests
FDA Clears New Indications for Current Lyme Disease Tests

"Lyme disease can have a devastating impact on patients. With today's action, clinicians have a new option to test for Lyme that is easier to interpret by a clinical laboratory due to the streamlined method of conducting the test. These tests may improve confidence in diagnosing a patient for a condition that requires the earliest possible treatment to ensure the best outcome for patients," said Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

Show Full Article


Lyme disease is caused by Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria which is transmitted to humans by the bite of infected ticks. Symptoms seen are fever, headache, fatigue, skin rash etc.

Lab diagnosis of Lyme disease previously used a two-step process involving EIA and western blot for diagnosing the presence of antibodies against Borrelia bacteria in the patient's blood. The tests cleared by FDA involve a changed approach that uses only EIA technology-based tests.

The FDA reviewed data from studies of the ZEUS ELISA Borrelia VlsE1/pepC10 IgG/IgM Test System, ZEUS ELISA Borrelia burgdorferi IgG/IgM Test System, ZEUS ELISA Borrelia burgdorferi IgM Test System, and the ZEUS ELISA Borrelia burgdorferi IgG Test System which concluded that this alternative approach is more reliable compared to existing methods for detecting Lyme disease.

The enzyme immunoassay tests were reviewed through the premarket notification (510(k)) pathway. A 510(k) is a premarket submission made to the FDA to demonstrate that the device to be marketed is at least as safe and effective, that is, substantially equivalent, to a legally marketed device.

The FDA granted clearance of the ZEUS ELISA enzyme immunoassay tests to ZEUS Scientific.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is acquired through the bite of a tick that is infected with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

More News on:

Lyme Disease 

What's New on Medindia

FDA Approves First Nasally Administered Drug for Severe Hypoglycemia

Health Benefits of Ginger

New Material Could Make Removal of Colon Polyps Much Easier: Here's How
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive