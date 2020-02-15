medindia
FDA Approves Peanut Allergy Treatment for Kids & Teens

by Iswarya on  February 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM
U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral immunotherapy treatment for peanut allergy in children and teens.
Palforzia, manufactured by Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., should significantly reduce the severity of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, after accidental peanut exposure.

"The patients I treated have universally expressed relief that they no longer have to live in constant fear that one wrong bite of something with peanuts will result in an emergency injection of epinephrine," said Christina Ciaccio, MD, MSc, UChicago Medicine associate professor of pediatrics and medicine and the site's principal investigator.

Ciaccio administered the treatment as part of a 2018 clinical trial funded by Aimmune Therapeutics. During the trial, patients at sites, including at UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital, received the treatment. The research was conducted in 10 countries across North America and Europe.

"I cannot emphasize enough what a game-changer it will be for both food allergy practitioners and patients to have an FDA-approved product to treat peanut allergy effectively," Ciaccio said. "To date, we have not been able to do anything but tell patients to monitor what they are eating carefully and always to be prepared with an epinephrine autoinjector in case a reaction does occur."

Aimmune Therapeutics has not yet announced when PALFORZIA will be available to patients.

Source: Newswise

