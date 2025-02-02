About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
FDA Approves Opioids Designed to Eliminate Addiction Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 2 2025 7:24 PM

FDA approves Journavx (suzetrigine), a new opioid designed to reduce addiction and overdose risks.

U.S. federal officials have approved a new pain pill aimed at preventing addiction and overdose risks linked to opioids like Vicodin and OxyContin. Journavx (suzetrigine) 50 milligram oral tablets, is the first drug to be approved in this new class of pain management medicines.

New Era for Acute Pain Management

“Today’s approval is an important public health milestone in acute pain management,” said Jacqueline Corrigan-Curay, acting director of the US FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “A new non-opioid analgesic therapeutic class for acute pain offers an opportunity to mitigate certain risks associated with using an opioid for pain and provides patients with another treatment option. This action and the agency’s designations to expedite the drug’s development and review underscore FDA’s commitment to approving safe and effective alternatives to opioids for pain management,” Corrigan-Curay said.

Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
Journavx reduces pain by targeting a pain-signaling pathway involving sodium channels in the peripheral nervous system before pain signals reach the brain. But the medication's modest effectiveness and lengthy development process underscore the challenges of finding new ways to manage pain, it noted.

Studies in more than 870 patients with acute pain due to foot and abdominal surgeries showed Vertex's drug provided more relief than a dummy pill but didn't outperform a common opioid-acetaminophen combination pill, it added. The most common adverse reactions in study participants who received Journavx were itching, muscle spasms, increased blood levels of creatine phosphokinase, and rash.

Journavx is contraindicated for concomitant use with strong CYP3A inhibitors. In addition, patients should avoid food or drink containing grapefruit when taking Journavx.

Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller Addiction
Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.
Source-IANS
