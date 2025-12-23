FDA Approves Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO™ for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

FDA-approved MYQORZO, a cardiac myosin inhibitor, targets hypercontractility underlying obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Cytokinetics Announces FDA Approval of MYQORZOâ„¢ (aficamten) for the Treatment of Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy to Improve Functional Capacity and Symptoms



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT A major milestone for #hearthealth! The #FDA has just approved MYQORZO™, a breakthrough treatment for adults living with obstructive hypertrophic #cardiomyopathy. #HCM #MYQORZO #HeartDisease #HeartMuscle

Approval Based on SEQUOIA-HCM Results

Safety Profile and REMS Requirements

Availability and Patient Support

Clinical and Patient Community Response

Cytokinetics Announces FDA Approval of MYQORZO™ (aficamten) for the Treatment of Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy to Improve Functional Capacity and Symptoms - (https://ir.cytokinetics.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2025/Cytokinetics-Announces-FDA-Approval-of-MYQORZO-aficamten-for-the-Treatment-of-Adults-with-Symptomatic-Obstructive-Hypertrophic-Cardiomyopathy-to-Improve-Functional-Capacity-and-Symptoms/default.aspx)

has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (for the treatment of adults withThe approval covers 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg tablets and is indicated to improve functional capacity and reduce symptoms in this patient population. (narrows the left ventricular outflow tract, restricting blood flow from the heart. This obstruction can cause symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, dizziness, and fainting, particularly during physical activity.The condition is driven by excessive and uncoordinated heart muscle contraction, placing strain on the heart and reducing its ability to pump efficiently. oHCM can significantly impact quality of life and, if left unmanaged, may lead to serious complications, including heart failure and arrhythmias.MYQORZO is a first-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor that directly targets the underlying hypercontractility associated with obstructive HCM. By reversibly inhibitingand alleviates left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction—one of the hallmarks of the disease.The FDA decision was supported by data from the pivotal SEQUOIA-HCM clinical trial, which demonstrated that MYQORZO significantly improved exercise capacity and symptom burden in adults with symptomatic oHCM, while maintaining a predictable safety profile.“This is a historic moment for our company and for the patients we serve,” said Robert I. Blum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytokinetics. “This first FDA approval reflects the strength of our science and years of commitment to advancing muscle biology. The approved label recognizes MYQORZO’s flexible dosing, lack of required drug–drug interaction monitoring, and consistent safety characteristics.”MYQORZO is the first FDA-approved medicine in Cytokinetics’ portfolio, marking a major milestone for the company.TheThe therapy can reduce left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), potentially leading to systolic dysfunction. Echocardiographic monitoring is required before and during treatment.Initiation is not recommended for patients with LVEF below 55%. Dose adjustments or interruptions are required if LVEF declines below defined thresholds or if heart failure symptoms emerge. Due to these risks, MYQORZO will be available only through a restricted Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy known as the MYQORZO REMS Program.Cytokinetics expects MYQORZO to be available in the U.S. in the second half of January 2026. The company will support patients through MYQORZO & You™, a personalized assistance program offering disease education, treatment guidance, and help with insurance coverage and financial support for eligible patients.“HCM is a heart muscle disease associated with a significant symptom burden,” said Dr. Martin Maron, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Principal Investigator of SEQUOIA-HCM. “MYQORZO represents an important advancement, improving exercise capacity and symptoms while being well tolerated.”Lisa Salberg, Founder and CEO of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, emphasized the patient impact: “For people living with obstructive HCM, treatment options have long been limited. The approval of MYQORZO brings new hope and reflects a true partnership between Cytokinetics and the patient community.”Source-Medindia