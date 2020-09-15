Faulty Glass Results in Life-Threatening Injuries

Life-threatening injuries can result from faulty glass in tables, according to a new study. It provides evidence for the need for stricter federal regulations to protect the consumers.



The study is published in the American Journal of Surgery.

‘Faulty untempered glass in tables can result in life-threatening injuries that can range from minor abrasions and damage to major organs to death. There is a need for stricter federal regulations to protect consumers.’





The study reviewed 3,241 cases in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database and 24 cases from a level 1 trauma center.



Glass table injuries mostly affected the shoulders, arms, and forehead. Injuries also ranged from minor abrasions and damage to major organs and vessels to death.



According to the national database: 1,792 of the faulty table injuries were lacerations

24 of the faulty table injuries were blunt injuries resulting from a fall after a table broke

Most frequently injured areas were the wrist, hand and finger.

15% of the injuries were classified as severe, including those to the upper and lower trunk and the wrist

Half of the patients at the trauma center suffered injuries to their upper torso, deep organs, joint cavities and abdomen and required surgery

8% of the people died within a month of injury

70% of the injuries occurred in males

Most injuries occurred in people under the age of 7 and their 20s

People with non-glass injuries like striking against or falling from a glass table occurred mostly in children under 10 years with injuries in face, mouth and head "It is imperative to push for stricter regulation as consumers of glass tables should not be incurring life-threatening trauma injuries due to neglect of manufacturers in not using tempered glass," said study author Stephanie Bonne.







There are more than 2.5 million cases of glass table injuries per year. Many of these injuries are treated in trauma centers and emergency departments.