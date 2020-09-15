by Samhita Vitta on  September 15, 2020 at 12:50 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Faulty Glass Results in Life-Threatening Injuries
Life-threatening injuries can result from faulty glass in tables, according to a new study. It provides evidence for the need for stricter federal regulations to protect the consumers.

The study is published in the American Journal of Surgery.

There are more than 2.5 million cases of glass table injuries per year. Many of these injuries are treated in trauma centers and emergency departments.


Tempered glass is mandatory for doors, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission. However, tabletops and other horizontal surfaces are made using untempered glass which can break into sharp edges that cause severe injuries.

The study reviewed 3,241 cases in the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database and 24 cases from a level 1 trauma center.

Glass table injuries mostly affected the shoulders, arms, and forehead. Injuries also ranged from minor abrasions and damage to major organs and vessels to death.

According to the national database:
  • 1,792 of the faulty table injuries were lacerations
  • 24 of the faulty table injuries were blunt injuries resulting from a fall after a table broke
  • Most frequently injured areas were the wrist, hand and finger.
  • 15% of the injuries were classified as severe, including those to the upper and lower trunk and the wrist
  • Half of the patients at the trauma center suffered injuries to their upper torso, deep organs, joint cavities and abdomen and required surgery
  • 8% of the people died within a month of injury
  • 70% of the injuries occurred in males
  • Most injuries occurred in people under the age of 7 and their 20s
  • People with non-glass injuries like striking against or falling from a glass table occurred mostly in children under 10 years with injuries in face, mouth and head
"It is imperative to push for stricter regulation as consumers of glass tables should not be incurring life-threatening trauma injuries due to neglect of manufacturers in not using tempered glass," said study author Stephanie Bonne.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Life-saving Ideas to Prevent Head Injuries among Young Football Players
Wearing padded helmets and using safe tackling techniques can reduce the risk of having head injuries among young football players, suggests a new study.
READ MORE
Wearing a Helmet When on Wheels Can Protect Kids from Head Injuries
Let's ride safe: Wearing a helmet while riding a bike, skateboard and scooter can protect your child from head injuries. So, parents make sure to teach your little riders on the importance of road safety.
READ MORE
Understand Dance Injuries Through Dance Anatomy - Exclusive Interview with Jacqui G. Haas
Medindia chats with author Jacqui Haas on the second edition of her book Dance Anatomy with regard to dance medicine and dance injuries.
READ MORE
Can Essential Oils Heal Wounds?
Essential oils can help reduce scars and treat wounds much faster. A new study reveals that a chemical compound found in essential oils helps improve the healing process.
READ MORE
Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the digestive tract (that extends from the mouth to the anus). Bleeding can range from mild to severe and life threatening.
READ MORE
Leg Injuries and Disorders
Legs are easily prone to injuries while playing sports, running or falling. These injuries affect the entire leg or may be localized to the hip, knee, ankle or foot.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Leg Injuries and DisordersGastrointestinal bleeding (GI Bleed)