A common faulty gene may increase lung collapse risk but not cancer.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

FLCN: The causative gene for Birt-Hogg-DubÃ© syndrome



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

1 in 3,000 people may carry a gene raising lung collapse risk by 28%! #genetics #medindia ’

1 in 3,000 people may carry a gene raising lung collapse risk by 28%! #genetics #medindia ’

Advertisements

Hidden Prevalence of a Risky Gene

Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome

Advertisements

Understanding Pneumothorax and Its Clues

pneumothorax

Advertisements

Genetic Mysteries and Future Implications

genetic testing

FLCN: The causative gene for Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28970150/ )

What if a hidden glitch in your genes quietly raised your chances of a lung collapse—without you even knowing? New research from Cambridge University reveals a surprising number of people may be silently carrying a faulty gene linked to serious, yet often overlooked, health risks. This groundbreaking discovery is flipping old estimates on their head—and could change how we think about genetic screening forever.().One in 3,000 people may carry a faulty gene linked to, which increases their risk of a punctured lung. The gene, FLCN, is associated with symptoms such as. The study found that between one in 2,710 and one in 4,190 individuals carry the specific variant of FLCN.Punctured lung, or, is a condition causing painful deflation and shortness of breath. It affects around one in 200 young men in their teens or early twenties. If the individual doesn't fit common characteristics, doctors may look for cysts in the lower lungs, indicating, which may be present on an MRI scan.Professor Marciniak, a researcher at the University of Cambridge, has discovered that the risk of kidney cancer isin carriers of the faulty FLCN gene who have not been diagnosed with Birt-Hogg-Dubé syndrome. The study suggests that there may be an additional genetic background interacting with the gene to cause the additional symptoms.Professor Marciniak believes that with increasing use of, more people with these mutations will be found, but unless other signs are present, there is no reason to believe they will have the same elevated cancer risk.Source-University of Cambridge