medindia

Fatty Foods Essential for Vitamin E Absorption, but Not Right Away

by Iswarya on  September 9, 2019 at 1:06 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Though Vitamin E is fat-soluble, you don't have to consume fat along with it for the body to absorb it, says a new study. The findings of the study are published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Fatty Foods Essential for Vitamin E Absorption, but Not Right Away
Fatty Foods Essential for Vitamin E Absorption, but Not Right Away

A fresh look at how to best determine dietary guidelines for vitamin E has produced a surprising new finding.

Show Full Article


"I think that's remarkable," said the study's corresponding author, Maret Traber of Oregon State University, a leading authority on vitamin E who's been researching the micronutrient for three decades. "We used to think you had to eat vitamin E and fat simultaneously. What our study shows is that you can wait 12 hours without eating anything, then eat a fat-containing meal, and vitamin E gets absorbed."

Federal dietary guidelines call for 15 milligrams of vitamin E daily (by comparison, 65-90 milligrams of vitamin C are recommended). The new research could play a role in future vitamin E guidelines.

Vitamin E in human diets is most often provided by oils, such as olive oil. Many of the highest levels are in foods not routinely considered dietary staples, such as almonds, sunflower seeds, and avocados. "There's increasingly clear evidence that vitamin E is associated with brain protection, and now we're starting to understand some of the underlying mechanisms better," Traber said.

In this latest study, Traber and collaborators used a novel technique involving deuterium-labeled vitamin E, administered both orally and intravenously, to study fractional vitamin E absorption in a group of non-obese, non-diabetic women ages 18-40 with normal blood pressure.

Fractional absorption means just what you would think - the fraction of the dose absorbed by the body rather than metabolized and excreted. Fractional absorption dictates how much of something, in this case, vitamin E, a person needs to take to maintain the correct level in his or her body.

Deuterium, the vitamin E marker in this study, is an isotope of hydrogen with double the atomic mass of the regular version; deuterium has both a proton and a neutron, compared to just a proton for normal hydrogen, and is a common tracer in investigations of biochemical reactions.

Study subjects at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center were given both oral and IV vitamin E and drank a liquid meal containing either 40% fat or no fat. Researchers then used a combination of tightly controlled dietary intakes to determine the roles fat and fasting played in vitamin E absorption.

"What this study says is, vitamin E gets taken up into the intestinal cell and sits there and waits for the next meal to come along," Traber said. "It's in a fat droplet, sitting there, waiting to be picked up, like a cargo container, and loaded onto a chylomicron truck."

Chylomicrons are lipoprotein particles that transport dietary lipids - fats - around the body through the blood plasma.

The IV portion of the study, used in conjunction with the oral dosing to calculate fractional absorption, also yielded remarkable findings, Traber said.

"We injected the vitamin E in a lipid emulsion and expected it would take some time to disappear from the plasma and them come slowly back into circulation, but it was gone within 10 minutes," Traber said. "High-density lipoproteins quickly acquired the vitamin E, and the chylomicrons quickly disappeared from the circulation into the liver.

"The IV vitamin E we put into the body over three days, almost none of it came out again, like 2% of the dose," she added. "No one had ever seen that before - normally you absorb about half of what you consume. That vitamin E that's staying in the body, we don't know where it goes, and finding that out is important for studying how much vitamin E you need to eat every day."

Vitamin E is a group of eight compounds - four tocopherols and four tocotrienols, distinguished by their chemical structure. Alpha-tocopherol is what vitamin E commonly refers to and is found in supplements and the European diet; gamma-tocopherol is the type of vitamin E most commonly found in the American diet.

"Plants make eight different forms of vitamin E, and you absorb them all, but the liver only puts alpha-tocopherol back into the bloodstream," Traber said.

"All of the other forms are metabolized and excreted. That tells us the body is working very hard to get all the nutrients it can and will sort out what the toxins are later. That's really exciting because it explains why the liver needs an alpha-tocopherol transfer protein, but the intestine does not."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Health Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin, Hair and Eye

Start eating Vitamin E rich foods such as nuts and oilseeds, whole grains and green leafy vegetables and you can bid goodbye to most of your hair, eye and skin problems.

Antioxidant Vitamin E May Prevent Acute Kidney Injury in Hospitalized Patients

Vitamin E may decrease the risk of acute kidney injury which may have developed due to deficiency of antioxidants in the body.

Vitamin E Cuts Pneumonia Risk in Some Older Men Depending on Their Lifestyle

In older men who exercised and had least exposure to smoking intake of vitamin E supplements decreased pneumonia risk.

Can Vitamin E Supplementation in Pregnancy Reduce Childhood Asthma?

A study is being conducted to see if vitamin E supplementation during pregnancy can reduce the chances of childhood asthma.

Anti-Ageing and Benefits of Red Wine

Ageing process has always been an enigma. Recent research indicates that red wine could delay the process.

Calcium and Vitamin Supplements

Calcium and vitamin supplements are taken to provide the body with the ''required'' nutrients. Calcium is a mineral found in many foods. Vitamins are very important nutrients for the body.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 is also known as cobalamine or cyanocobalamine, owing to the presence of the metal, cobalt. Cyanocobalamine is used in most supplements because it is readily converted to active forms of vitamin B-12 in the body.

Vitamin B6

Vitamins play an equally important part in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Neurotransmitters in the brain also help maintain good mood while keeping one''s mental faculties sharp

Vitamin B9

Vital info about vitamin B9, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid

Vital info about vitamin C, its molecular structure, dietary sources, beneficial aspects, symptoms of deficiency and toxicity, supplementation tips and related research news are discussed in detail

Vitamin Supplements

Easy to understand info & tips with diagrams about vitamin supplements like vitamin C, B6, B9 & B12. Latest research news on each vitamin's benefits and drawbacks for better consumer understanding.

Vitamin-F

Essential fatty acids - omega 3 and omega 6 are sometimes referred to as Vitamin F. The body is not capable of manufacturing essential fatty acids and so they have to be derived only from food.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsVitamin SupplementsVitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin B6Vitamin B9Vitamin B-12Vitamin-FAnti-ageing and Benefits of Red WineWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition FactsDiet Lifestyle and Heart Disease

What's New on Medindia

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness Day: Time to Think, Reflect, and Take Action

Vaping - Related Deaths on the Rise in United States

Home Remedies For Weight Loss
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive