by Iswarya on  September 11, 2020 at 9:49 AM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fatter Legs Decrease the Risk of High Blood Pressure
Having fat around your legs is necessarily not bad and may even protect you from hypertension, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the AHA Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2020.

"Eventually, what we found in this study is a continued review of 'it's not just important about how much fat you have, but where the fat is located," reports principal investigator Aayush Visaria from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

Although we confidently know that the fat around your waist is detrimental to health, the same cannot be said for leg fat. According to our findings, people with fatter legs appear less likely to have high blood pressure.


Researchers analyzed the high blood pressure rate in relation to the percentage of fat tissue in the legs of approximately 6,000 adults. The study has found that adults with fat legs are less likely to have a high blood pressure than their leaner-limbed counterparts.

In addition, participants' risk with higher leg fat was 53 percent lower for diastolic high blood pressure and 39 percent lower for systolic high blood pressure.

After adjusting for several factors, such as age, race, sex, and ethnicity, smoking, education, alcohol use, cholesterol levels, and waist fat, hypertension risk was still lower among study volunteers with higher leg fat percentages, although not as low as before adjusting for these factors.

"If more robust studies confirm these results, and in studies using easily accessible measurement techniques like thigh circumference, there is a possibility to affect patient care," stated Visaria. "Just as waist circumference is used to measure abdominal fat, thigh circumference may be a valuable tool, although it's a little cumbersome and not as extensively studied in the U.S. population."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Recent Approaches in Hypertension and Diabetes
Hypertension is defined as blood pressure is greater than equal to 140/90 mm Hg. Diabetes mellitus is a group of metabolic disorders characterized by increased blood sugar.
READ MORE
Five Healthy Lifestyle Modifications that Lower Hypertension Risk
Lifestyle modifications could help in lowering risk of cardiovascular diseases. Find out what possible changes can help you maintain healthy heart.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.
READ MORE
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

ThalassemiaBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group