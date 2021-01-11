Fatigue can Cause Long-Covid Symptoms

Advertisement

The underlying cause of these symptoms is unknown, said the researcher, including Philipp T Meyer from the University of Freiburg in Germany.Previously published studies showed that patients needing inpatient treatment because of newly diagnosed Covid-19 have reduced glucose metabolism in the brain, which is associated with impaired cognitive function.For the study, published inthe researchers conducted neuropsychological testing and cerebral 18F-FDG PET imaging.A small group of patients who sought counseling for persistent neurocognitive symptoms were included in the present study.Patients participated in a battery of neuropsychological tests and the results were analyzed to determine cognitive impairment levels. Average group results of the testing showed no impairment.Mild deficits were observed in some patients on the single-subject level, however, mainly in regard to visual memory. 18F-FDG PET imaging was recommended to all patients who received counseling.Source: IANS