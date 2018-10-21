medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Father’s Smoking Habits Affect Future Generations

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 21, 2018 at 2:18 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Nicotine exposure in men was found to be associated with cognitive deficits in their children and grandchildren, stated Florida State University College of Medicine study in mice. Further studies will be required to know if the same outcomes seen in mice would apply to humans.
Father’s Smoking Habits Affect Future Generations
Father’s Smoking Habits Affect Future Generations

While women have long been warned about the dangers of smoking during pregnancy, far less has been known about risks for offspring of men who smoke.

"Our data raise the possibility that some of the cognitive disabilities found in today's generation of children and adults may be attributable to adverse environmental insults suffered a generation or two ago," said Pradeep Bhide, the Jim and Betty Ann Rodgers Eminent Scholar Chair of Developmental Neuroscience at the College of Medicine.

"Cigarette smoking was more common and more readily accepted by the population in the 1940s, '50s and '60s compared to today. Could that exposure be revealing itself as a marked rise in the diagnoses of neurodevelopmental disorders such as ADHD and autism?"

The results were published this week in the open-access journal PLOS Biology.

The study found that changes in the father's sperm attributed to nicotine exposure led to problems in genes that play a role in memory and learning. These epigenetic changes are believed to be temporary, Bhide said, though some could be long-lasting. More research is needed to understand how long the changes last, he said.

Bhide and College of Medicine colleagues Deirdre McCarthy and Cynthia Vied recently received a three-year National Institutes of Health grant to support additional work on molecular mechanisms underlying transgenerational transmission of the effects of paternal nicotine exposure.

Nicotine's harmful effects for cells in the lungs and brain are part of the body of evidence cited in the orders doctors give to avoid smoking. Absent in the conversation has been research demonstrating how nicotine affects germ cells -- or changes DNA in the sperm.

Nicotine exposure for women is recognized as a significant risk factor for behavioral disorders such as ADHD. With men, there has not previously been enough evidence to separate genetic risk factors from environmental influences.

"Doctors may not warn men that their smoking could be harming their unborn child even if the mother never smoked," Bhide said. "I believe our study brings this to the fore."

McCarthy exposed male mice to low-dose nicotine in their drinking water during the stage of development when they are producing sperm. The mice were then bred with female mice never exposed to nicotine.

Though the fathers displayed normal behavioral tendencies, both their male and female offspring displayed hyperactivity, attention deficit and cognitive inflexibility.

"In analyzing spermatozoa from the father we found multiple genes with epigenetic changes," McCarthy said. "This includes the dopamine D2 gene, which has an important role in brain development and learning. This is the likely source for the cognitive deficits found in their descendants."

While the study was done in mice, previous studies on maternal nicotine exposure were consistent whether performed in mice or in women and children.

"I believe the findings from our study can be extrapolated to humans," Bhide said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Quiz on Smoking

Quiz on Smoking

Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt', learn more horrifying facts ...

Smoking Risk Calculator

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Quiz on ADHD

Quiz on ADHD

Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a "neurobehavioral developmental disorder". To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Leriche Syndrome

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

Home Remedies for Armpit Lumps

A lump in the armpit can be due to a benign infection, allergy or fatty tissue growth. It is ...

 Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Health Benefits of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are a must-have in almost every Indian kitchen due to its health quotient. Here are a ...

 Diet For Vertigo

Diet For Vertigo

True vertigo is a severe form of dizziness that is a movement hallucination. Try out some of these ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive