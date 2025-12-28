Father’s Plastic Legacy Leads to Offspring Diabetes Risk

A surprising link shows how paternal microplastic contact potentially contributes to their children’s diabetes and heart risks.

Paternal Plastic Exposure Increases Metabolic Sensitivity in Daughters

Microplastics Alter Sperm RNA and Reprogram Paternal Gene Expression

Microplastics Create Pre-Conception Risks and Alter Heredity

Reversing the Biological Imprint of Microplastics is the Next Challenge

can exist in human reproductive system, altering sperm RNA, which is passed on to offspring,. (The findings come from recent research by the University of California, Riverside, published in theResearchers used mouse models and demonstrated that fathers’ plastic intake has a remarkable long-term impact on daughters’ metabolic health.The study highlights a new track for microplastic pollution to affect the health of upcoming generations,MPs are tiny plastic particles (less than 5 millimeters) resulting from the breakdown of consumer products and industrial waste. Metabolic disorders refer to a cluster of conditions — includingTo induce metabolic disorders in F1 offspring, the researchers fed them a high-fat diet. This approach helps reveal the effects of paternal exposure that might otherwise remain mild or hidden under normal diet conditions.. Because the fathers themselves were fed a regular diet, the obesity seen in F1 offspring is diet-induced., despite all offspring being fed the same high-fat diet.“The exact reasons for this sex-specific effect are still unclear,” said Changcheng Zhou, a professor of biomedical sciences in the UCR School of Medicine and the lead author of the study.“In our study, female offspring developed diabetic phenotypes. We observed upregulation of pro-inflammatory and pro-diabetic genes in their livers — genes previously linked to diabetes. These changes were not seen in male offspring.”The research team found thatTo understand how the trait was passed down, the researchers used a specialized sequencing technology called PANDORA-seq, developed at UCR. They found that MP exposure alters the “cargo” of the sperm, affecting small molecules that regulate how genes are turned on and off.Specifically, the MP exposure significantly altered the sperm’s small RNA profile, including tRNA-derived small RNAs (tsRNAs) and rRNA-derived small RNAs (rsRNAs) — types of small non-coding RNAs.Unlike DNA, which provides the “blueprint” for life,“To our knowledge,,” Zhou said.Zhou emphasized that the study suggests the impact of plastic pollution is not limited to the individual exposed; it may leave a biological imprint that predisposes children to chronic diseases.“Our discovery opens a new frontier in environmental health, shifting the focus toward how both parents’ environments contribute to the health of their children,” he said.“These findings from a mouse study likely have implications for humans..”The research team hopes the findings will guide future investigation into how MPs and even smaller nanoplastics affect human development.“Our future studies will likely look at whether maternal exposure produces similar risks and how these metabolic changes might be mitigated,” Zhou said.Source-Eurekalert