Father's Depression can Pass on to the Child

by Colleen Fleiss on July 10, 2022 at 10:31 PM
Father's Depression can Pass on to the Child

Parental depression may be a contributing factor behind the increasing rise of adolescent depression and behavior problems, revealed research from Penn State and Michigan State.

"A lot of research focuses on depression within biologically related families," said Jenae Neiderhiser, Social Science Research Institute cofunded faculty member and distinguished professor of psychology and human development and family studies at Penn State. "Now more information is becoming available for adoptive families and blended families."

Parental Depression can Affect Their Child

Parental Depression can Affect Their Child's Mental Health


Parental depression can be a bigger risk factor, as it can affect the child's mental health as well. Treating parental depression in both dads and moms, can have long-term benefits on children's mental health and educational attainment.
The researchers looked at naturally occurring variations in genetic relatedness between parents and their adolescent children in the 720 families participating in the Nonshared Environment in Adolescent Development (NEAD) study, with over half of those families containing a child-rearing stepparent.

How does parental depression affect children?

Mothers, fathers and children each answered questions to measure symptoms of depression, behaviors and parent-child conflict. The researchers then examined the association between paternal depression symptoms and child behavioral symptoms in a series of models.

Neiderhiser and Alex Burt, professor of clinical science at Michigan State, along with their colleagues found paternal depression was associated with adolescent depression and adolescent behavior problems regardless of whether the fathers and their children were genetically related.
Link Between Parental Depression and Youth Metabolic Syndrome Revealed

Link Between Parental Depression and Youth Metabolic Syndrome Revealed


When parents suffer from depression, kids may be at risk for physical health problems in young adulthood, revealed researchers.
"The results pointed squarely to the environmental transmission of depression and behaviors between fathers and children," said Burt, who has been collaborating on projects with Neiderhiser since the early 2000s "Additionally, we continued to see these associations in a subset of 'blended' families in which the father was biologically related to one participating child but not to the other, which was an important confirmation of our results. We also found that much of this effect appeared to be a function of parent-child conflict. These kinds of findings add to the evidence that parent-child conflict plays a role as an environmental predictor of adolescent behaviors."

"It would be great to do more studies on step and blended families," she said. "They tend to be an underutilized natural experiment we could learn more from to help us disentangle the impacts of environmental factors and genetics on families."

Source: Eurekalert
The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this affliction to help ourselves or our loved ones to cope and, hopefully, resolve it. How well do you know the facts about depression? Take this quiz and f
Depression can be a severe mental health problem that can lead to other health issues. Find top foods that can help fight depression.
