medindia

Fathers are 'Cautionary Tales' About Health for Some Adults, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 22, 2019 at 12:44 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study has revealed that some adults still see their fathers or mothers influence their own health, but in very different ways.
Fathers are 'Cautionary Tales' About Health for Some Adults, Says Study
Fathers are 'Cautionary Tales' About Health for Some Adults, Says Study

In interviews with 45 married couples, researchers found that mothers influenced their adult children's health in the same way they had through life - by being there when they're needed to help their child get through a health crisis.

Show Full Article


But when it comes to dads - well, they're most helpful by showing their adult children what not to do to stay healthy.

"Adults in our study sometimes talked about how they were affected by their fathers having really poor health behaviors, like smoking or heavy drinking," said Alexandra Kissling, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in sociology at The Ohio State University.

"They really wanted to make sure they didn't make the same mistakes."

Kissling conducted the study with Corinne Reczek, professor of sociology at Ohio State. Their results were published online recently in the Journal of Family Issues and will appear in a future print edition.

The researchers did in-depth interviews with 90 adults (comprising 45 married couples) who were between 40 and 60 years old. The sample included 30 gay men, 30 lesbian women and 30 heterosexual men and women, all who were legally married residents of Massachusetts.

Because few studies have examined parental influence on the health of adult children, the researchers decided to do in-depth interviews to determine what issues were most important to them, Kissling said.

"This allows the participants to drive the conversation so that they can tell us what is most relevant and important to them," she said.

The researchers asked participants not only how their own parents affected their health, but also about the influence of their in-laws.

Overall, many participants did not perceive parents and in-laws as having an impact on their health, either positively or negatively, Kissling said. Those who didn't see an effect generally said they set boundaries with parents and in-laws and that the marital relationship was the one that really mattered to them in terms of health.

But, depending on the issue, between about one-quarter and slightly more than a third of the participants felt parents and in-laws did have an impact.

The researchers did not find important gender differences in how adult sons or daughters perceived the effects of mothers and fathers on their health.

These results contribute to research on "intensive mothering," which is the idea that mothers are responsible for their children's welfare and consistently support them, Kissling said.

"That level of caring never stops, and mothers are there to help their child even as adults," she said.

Mothers-in-law were also deemed helpful, but their influence comes through the person's spouse.

"In our sample, it was unlikely that a person would call up their mother-in-law and ask for her to take care of them at home after surgery, for example," she said.

"They would call their own mom. But their spouse would find that helpful, because they could continue to go to work knowing that things would be taken care of at home."

As for fathers and fathers-in-law, the study found that a common response from participants was that dads were "cautionary tales" when it came to health.

For these participants, fathers were seen as negative examples - a finding that aligns with research that suggests men take more health risks and have worse health behaviors compared with women, according to Kissling.

"People discussed fathers' and fathers-in-laws' addiction to alcohol and drugs as negative health examples, which encouraged them to make healthier life choices during their adulthood," she said.

Adults in the study who had to contend with their parents' own health issues said that this negatively affected their health - particularly if they lived with their parents.

In general, gay and lesbian adults in the study had very similar opinions about their parents' influence on their health as did heterosexual respondents, Kissling said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Quiz on Alcohol

Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...

Smoking Risk Calculator

Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.

Direct Advertising and Parental Influence Impact Children's Food Choices

Many parents, health care providers, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association are deeply worried by the direct advertisements of food items targeting children.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India

What's New on Medindia

Common Genetic Mutations Found to be the Cause of Several Cancers

Mushroom Allergy

World Osteoporosis Day: Focus on 'Emotional Aspects'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive