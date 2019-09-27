medindia

Fathering Children Artificially Is Related To Increased Risk of Prostate Cancer

by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 27, 2019 at 12:52 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men who became fathers artificially seem to be at greater risk of contracting prostate cancer compared with men achieving fatherhood naturally.

A study published by The BMJsuggests that these men may benefit from early screening and long term monitoring for prostate cancer.
Fathering Children Artificially Is Related To Increased Risk of Prostate Cancer
Fathering Children Artificially Is Related To Increased Risk of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer and male infertility are both very common disorders, affecting approximately 10% and 8%, respectively, of all men in Western societies.

Show Full Article


As prostate cancer and many forms of infertility are male sex hormone related, a possible link between them has been investigated previously. But study weaknesses have so far prevented researchers from drawing any firm conclusions.

So a team of researchers based in Sweden set out to compare the risk and severity of prostate cancer between men achieving fatherhood for the first time by assisted reproduction and men conceiving naturally.

Their findings are based on data from national registers for over one million children born alive in Sweden during 1994-2014 to the same number of fathers.

Fathers were grouped according to fertility status by mode of conception: 20,618 (1.7%) by in vitro fertilisation (IVF), 14,882 (1.3%) by sperm injection (ICSI), and 1,145,990 (97%) by natural conception.

The average age at childbirth was 37 years for both IVF and ICSI treated fathers, and 32 years for fathers who conceived naturally. Cancer registries were used to identify new cases of prostate cancer up to 20 years after childbirth.

After adjusting for factors that could have affected the results, such as age and education level, the researchers found that men becoming fathers through IVF and ICSI had a significantly higher risk of prostate cancer than men who fathered children naturally.

Among men achieving fatherhood naturally, 3,244 (0.28%) were diagnosed as having prostate cancer, compared with 77 (0.37%) in the IVF group and 63 (0.42%) in the ICSI group.

The risk of early onset prostate cancer (diagnosed before age 55 years) was also particularly high for men fathering children through ICSI, a technology used for men with the most severe forms of infertility.

These increased risks remained after excluding men with a previous cancer diagnosis or who received testosterone replacement therapy.

This is an observational study, and as such, can't establish cause, and the authors point to some limitations. For example, they did not include infertile men who were unable to father children, and who may have a higher risk of prostate cancer than those who managed to become fathers.

What's more, with an average age of 45 years at end of follow-up, these results cannot quantify prostate cancer risk over a lifetime.

Nevertheless, they conclude: "Men who achieved fatherhood through assisted reproduction techniques, particularly through ICSI, are at high risk for early onset prostate cancer and thus constitute a risk group in which testing and careful long term follow-up for prostate cancer may be beneficial."

How male infertility could be linked biologically to risk of prostate cancer is not yet clear, but abnormalities on the Y chromosome linked to both infertility and prostate cancer, are a possibility, say researchers in a linked editorial.

However, screening is controversial owing to lack of survival benefit and the harms from overdiagnosis and overtreatment that can follow a positive screening test, they warn.

"In the absence of a plausible mechanism of action or proof of causation, justifying screening for prostate cancer in all infertile men is difficult," they write. "However, further research on the possible future complications of male infertility would be welcomed by patients and will help clinicians to counsel all infertile men about their future health."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the main cause of cancer death in men. One of the treatment method includes prescribing chemotherapeutic or hormonal drugs. These are prescribed depending on the type and stage of cancer.

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

In depth information about various types of external beam radiotherapy for treatment of prostate cancer. Radiotherapy is an alternative to surgical treatment such as radical prostatectomy.

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate CancerCancer and HomeopathyHeight and Weight-KidsTrans-Urethral Resection of the ProstateProstate Cancer FactsCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtProstate Cancer: Treatment OptionsProstate Specific Antigen [PSA]

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive