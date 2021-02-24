by Anjanee Sharma on  February 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fat Cells Linked to Heart Failure Outcomes
Researchers find that curbing the amount of fat released by the body from fat cells into the bloodstream during heart failure can improve patient outcomes.

Jason Dyck, who led the research, found that treating heart failure in mice using a drug that blocks fat cells from releasing fat into the bloodstream leads to less inflammation in the heart and body, along with better outcomes than in the control group.

Dyck says, "Many people believe that, by definition, heart failure is only a condition of the heart. But it's much broader, and multiple organs are affected by it."


He explains that targeting fat cells with a drug and limiting their ability to release stored fat during heart failure protects the heart and improves cardiac function.

The body releases stress hormones (cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine) during stressful times, like heart failure, to help the heart compensate. However, since the heart can't function and gets damaged more by pumping faster, more stress hormones are released, and the cycle continues, with heart function declining more.

Due to this, beta-blocker drugs, designed to block the effects of stress hormones on the heart, are a standard treatment for heart failure. Lipolysis is the process by which fat, stored in fat cells, is released into the bloodstream to provide extra energy to the body. The release of stress hormones triggers this process.

The research team found that during heart failure in mice, fat cells' inflammation throughout the body mobilized and released fat faster than usual, putting additional stress on the heart, thereby increasing damage and declining heart function.

Dyck found it very fascinating that a fat cell can influence cardiac function in heart failure. He points out that more work is needed to understand the exact mechanisms of the process better and develop a drug that could work in humans.

"This work is a proof-of-concept showing that abnormal fat-cell function contributes to worsening heart failure, and now we're working on understanding the mechanisms of how the drug works to limit lipolysis better," he said. "Once we get that, that's the launchpad for making sure it's safe and efficacious, then advancing it to our chemists, and then maybe some early trials in humans."

He suggests that inflammation associated with a wide variety of diseases, like cancer, diabetes, or other heart disease forms, could also benefit from this approach.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Congestive Heart Failure
Congestive heart failure (CHF) is a condition in which the heart fails to work adequately as a pump that can deliver oxygen rich blood to the body. 
READ MORE
Cardiogenic Shock
Cardiogenic shock is defined as reduced cardiac output due to inability of the heart to pump adequate blood in the presence of a normal blood volume.
READ MORE
Lipid Profile
Lipid profile or lipid panel is a collection of blood tests that help to calculate the levels of cholesterol, triglycerides, and phospholipids in our blood. By measuring the values of different types of lipid, we can assess a person's risk of ...
READ MORE
Molecule Identified That Makes Fat Cells Fatter
A group of scientists at the University of Michigan carried out a study to understand why the fat-storing cells get fatter and takes a long time to metabolize fat in obese individuals.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure >25mm Hg at rest and >30mm Hg on exertion.
READ MORE
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

CholesterolParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCongenital Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHeartHealthy HeartPulmonary Arterial HypertensionStatins