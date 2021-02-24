Fat Cells Linked to Heart Failure Outcomes

He explains that targeting fat cells with a drug and limiting their ability to release stored fat during heart failure protects the heart and improves cardiac function.The body releases stress hormones (cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine) during stressful times, like heart failure, to help the heart compensate. However, since the heart can't function and gets damaged more by pumping faster, more stress hormones are released, and the cycle continues, with heart function declining more.Due to this, beta-blocker drugs, designed to block the effects of stress hormones on the heart, are a standard treatment for heart failure. Lipolysis is the process by which fat, stored in fat cells, is released into the bloodstream to provide extra energy to the body. The release of stress hormones triggers this process.The research team found that during heart failure in mice, fat cells' inflammation throughout the body mobilized and released fat faster than usual, putting additional stress on the heart, thereby increasing damage and declining heart function.Dyck found it very fascinating that a fat cell can influence cardiac function in heart failure. He points out that more work is needed to understand the exact mechanisms of the process better and develop a drug that could work in humans.he said.He suggests that inflammation associated with a wide variety of diseases, like cancer, diabetes, or other heart disease forms, could also benefit from this approach.Source: Medindia