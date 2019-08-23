medindia

Fasting Improves Chronic Inflammatory Diseases

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 23, 2019 at 5:25 AM Diet & Nutrition News
Fasting was found to reduce inflammation and improve chronic inflammatory diseases without affecting the immune system's response to acute infections, reveal Mount Sinai researchers and published in Cell.
While acute inflammation is a normal immune process that helps fight off infections, chronic inflammation can have serious consequences for health, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

"Caloric restriction is known to improve inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, but the mechanisms by which reduced caloric intake controls inflammation have been poorly understood," said senior author Miriam Merad, MD, PhD, Director of the Precision Immunology Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Working with human and mouse immune cells, Dr. Merad and colleagues showed that intermittent fasting reduced the release of pro-inflammatory cells called "monocytes" in blood circulation. Further investigations revealed that during periods of fasting, these cells go into "sleep mode" and are less inflammatory than monocytes found in those who were fed.

"Monocytes are highly inflammatory immune cells that can cause serious tissue damage, and the population has seen an increasing amount in their blood circulation as a result of eating habits that humans have acquired in recent centuries," said Dr. Merad.

Researchers plan to continue trying to decipher the molecular mechanisms by which fasting improves inflammatory diseases, which could lead to novel preventive therapeutic strategies for the treatment of many human diseases.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Intermittent Fasting: A Key To Good Health

Intermittent fasting is a complete or partial abstinence from food and caloric drinks for a particular period. It reduces the caloric intake of the person.

Intermittent Fasting may Regulate Blood Glucose Even With No Weight Loss

New study has found that intermittent fasting may regulate blood sugar (glucose) levels even when accompanied by little-to-no weight loss.

Test Your Knowledge on Inflammation

Inflammation - Introduction We are uncomfortable when there is a skin injury or an insect bite and we notice the area becomes swollen, red, itchy and painful. These changes are part of the inflammatory response occurring to protect the ...

Anti-Inflammatory Diet

Healthy foods as part of anti-inflammatory diet to fight inflammation are basic components of the Mediterranean diet.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

