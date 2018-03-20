Fasting Diet Brings Down Chances of Cardiovascular Diseases

Compared to daily calorie restriction diets, intermittent energy restriction clears fat, an important risk factor for cardiovascular disease from the blood quicker, finds a new study. Intermittent energy restriction is 5:2 diet. The findings of the study are published in the British Journal of Nutrition.

In the first study of its kind, scientists from the University of Surrey examined the impact of the 5:2 diet on the body's ability to metabolize and clear fat and glucose after a meal and compared it to the effects of weight-loss achieved via a more conventional daily calorie restriction diet. Previous studies in this field have predominantly focused on blood risk markers taken in the fasted state, which only tend to be, in for the minority of the time, overnight.



‘Intermittent energy restriction diet shows 9% reduction in systolic blood pressure, whereas daily diet increases the chances by 2%.’ During the study, overweight participants were assigned to either the



Under the expert guidance of the team, those on the 5:2 diet achieved 5 per cent weight-loss in 59 days compared to those on the daily calorie restriction diet who took in 73 days. 27 participants completed the study, with approximately 20 per cent of participants in both groups dropped out because they either could not tolerate the diet or were unable to attain their 5 per cent weight-loss target.



Scientists found that following



The study also found a greater reduction in systolic blood pressure (the pressure in your blood vessels when your heart beats) in participants on the 5:2 diet. Systolic blood pressure was reduced by 9% of following the 5:2, compared to a small 2% increase among those on the daily diet. A reduction in systolic blood pressure reduces pressure on arteries, potentially lessening incidences of heart attacks and strokes.



Dr Rona Antoni, Research Fellow in Nutritional Metabolism at the University of Surrey, said: "As seen in this study, some of our participants struggled to tolerate the 5:2 diet, which suggests that this approach is not suited to everybody; ultimately the key to dieting success is finding an approach you can sustain long term.



"But for those who do well and are able stick to the 5:2 diet, it could potentially have a beneficial impact on some important risk markers for







