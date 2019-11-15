Faster And Stronger Rabies Vaccine Developed

In the new work, James McGettigan of Thomas Jefferson University, USA, and colleagues turned to a signaling protein known as B cell-activating factor (BAFF), which binds directly to B cells. They designed a rabies vaccine, which included an attenuated rabies virus and BAFF on the same particle, hoping to target the vaccine directly to B cells for activation. Then they tested the new vaccine in mice.Mice immunized with the new BAFF-enhanced rabies vaccine showed a faster and stronger response of the immune system compared to animals that received the typical vaccine. Levels of virus-neutralizing antibodies increased more quickly and to higher levels; however, the duration of the response was not affected. Additional studies on the safety of the vaccine are needed before testing it in humans."This new vaccine strategy significantly enhanced the speed and magnitude of the anti-rabies antibody responses and has the potential to improve the efficacy of currently used inactivated RABV-based vaccines," the researchers say.Source: Eurekalert