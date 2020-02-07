by Iswarya on  July 2, 2020 at 5:53 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fans Love Musicians' Personalities as Much as Their Music: Study
People prefer the music of artists whose public personalities are similar to their own, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Why do you like the music you do? You would think that it is because of the music itself. But that's only half the story. Surprisingly, the other half of the story doesn't have much to do with music at all. A new Big Data study from Bar-Ilan University and Columbia Business School found that the musician's personality plays a large role, as well, in listener preferences.

The study was conducted by a team of psychologists from four major universities and led by Zuckerman Scholar and musician Dr. David Greenberg, from the Interdisciplinary Department of Social Sciences and Department of Music at Bar-Ilan University, and Assistant Professor at Columbia Business School Dr. Sandra Matz.


In three separate studies of more than 80,000 people, the researchers looked at several factors: persona ratings of 50 of the most famous musicians in the Western world, listener reactions to actual musical stimuli, and the lyrics in the artists' music. The musicians studied were diverse, ranging from Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Whitney Houston, The Rolling Stones to Beyoncé, Coldplay, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, and Ozzy Osbourne.

The results from the three studies show that the fit in personality between the listener and the musician predicts musical preferences similar to the fit for gender, age, and even the audio features of music. It's important to note that the perceived personality or public "persona" of the musicians have measured--not their actual personalities. The findings are a major advance in this research area and show that musical preferences are driven by social, psychological, and group dynamics.

The findings highlight the social powers of music and how music gives fans a sense of pride and belonging to a social world. Even more, the results shed light on the evolutionary origins of music, which say that music evolved as a way to communicate groups characteristics which helped tribes determine whether or not to cooperate with each other.

Dr. David Greenberg, a Zuckerman Scholar at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, an honorary research associate at Cambridge University in England, and a professional musician, says, "In today's world, where social divisions are increasing, our studies are showing us how music can be a common denominator to bring people together."

Dr. Sandra Matz, Assistant Professor at Columbia Business School, says, "The findings can pave the way for a new approach for record companies or music management to target and build audiences."

Dr. H. Andrew Schwartz, Assistant Professor at Stony Brook University, says, "The findings can be applied to situations involving mental health. For example, in times of stress and uncertainty, listeners can seek music of artists with similar personalities to themselves and feel understood and a sense of connectedness."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Harmful Effects of Listening to Music Over Earphones / Headphones
Effects of over-exposure to loud music from earphones is gaining concern. Headphones used at unsafe volumes for prolonged periods may result in hearing loss.
READ MORE
Music and Fitness / Effects of Music on Exercise
In a fitness program, music has a favourable impact on the energy, physical performance (psychophysiology), and emotions (psychology) of an individual. The tempo influences the rate of physical activity.
READ MORE
Music as Medicine: 30 Minutes of Music Everyday 'Good' for Your Heart
Daily music sessions can help reduce anxiety, pain and subsequent heart problems. Music helps to counteract the activity of the sympathetic nervous system that drives the 'fight-or-flight' response when a person faces a stressful situation.
READ MORE
Listening to Music may Help Stroke Patients Recover Faster
Healing through music therapy: Listening to music and playing instruments (keyboard, drums, guitar, and hand-held percussion) can stimulate the brain and uplift the mood in stroke patients.
READ MORE
Flowers And What They Mean To Us
Flowers can be used as infusion for treating digestive disorders or they can be used as poultice for skin problems, and as pastes or decoctions for wounds and injuries.
READ MORE
Personality Types
Personality is to a man what perfume is to a flower. Understanding different personalities types example - introvert or extrovert; Type A or Type B personality.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Sexual Intercourse FactsFlowers And What They Mean To UsPersonality Types