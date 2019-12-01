medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Family Values Priced More Than Wealth Among Rich Kids: Survey

by Rishika Gupta on  January 12, 2019 at 6:45 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

More than 90% of the Millenials who belong to a rich family want to inherit their family values from their parents more than their wealth, says a survey.
Family Values Priced More Than Wealth Among Rich Kids: Survey
Family Values Priced More Than Wealth Among Rich Kids: Survey

More than 84 percent of Generation Z and Millennial children of the rich families expressed their interest in sustaining and building on their family's legacy, Xinhua news agency quoted a report by San Francisco-based Wells Fargo Private Bank.

Generation Z refers to the group born from the mid-1990s to the early 2000s (aged 16-21), and the Millennial Generation (aged 22-26), which account for about a quarter of the US population.

The results of the national survey, which covered more than 1,000 American youth, show that more than 84 percent of the respondents believe their family's charitable giving is aligned with their own values, while about 63 percent report they are giving together as a family.

"These are the generations responsible for carrying on the family legacy, so it makes a big difference when families collaborate and communicate their shared values," said Katherine Dean from the Wells Fargo Private Bank.

More than 40 percent of those children want to have a stronger voice in their family's charity efforts, while about one in three of them say they have their views heard by their parents when charity activities are involved.

The children from rich families with a net wealth of at least $1 million agreed that they are aware of their family wealth, but more than 90 percent do not regularly meet to discuss family finances, according to the study.

"Families become more philanthropic through the generations, and we often see charitable giving as a way to get people together, talking more and getting on the same page," said Beth Renner from the Wells Fargo Private Bank.

The youth want to play a more active role in deciding how much and to whom their family gives, and the "shared interests can really bind a family together," Renner added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Gene Editing to Personalize Clinical Care for Family With Cardiomyopathy

Penn team used the new gene-editing technique to rapidly generate induced pluripotent stem cells containing the patient's specific TNNT2 gene variant.

Link Between Glycemic Control and Family Support Identified

Relationship between perceived family support and glycemic control among people with type 2 diabetes mellitus has been discovered.

Larger the Family Lesser the Cancer Risk, Finds Study

Large family size has been associated with a lesser risk of cancer among men, finds a new study.

More Educated the Parents More They Invest in Family Health Care: Study

More educated the parents are the more they invest in family health care, finds a new study. This association has been found to be interesting as parents educated beyond high school might have healthier families.

What's New on Medindia

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee

Healthy Lunchbox Tips and Recipes for Kids
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive