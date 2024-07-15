Family Support Significantly Reduces Mental Health Issues in LGBTQ+ Youth

LGBTQ+ youth are more prone to depression, suicidal thoughts, and suicide attempts compared to their non-LGBTQ+ peers, according to a recent study from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Find Parent and Caregiver Support Linked to Decreased Depression and Suicidal Thoughts in LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ Youth
Go to source). However, the prevalence of these mental health symptoms significantly decreases when LGBTQ+ youth receive support from their parents. These findings, published in JAMA Pediatrics, emphasize the crucial role of family support in promoting healthier lives for these young individuals.
‘Did You Know?
Parental support cuts depression and suicide rates in LGBTQ+ youth by over 50%. #mentalhealth #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Parental support cuts depression and suicide rates in LGBTQ+ youth by over 50%. #mentalhealth #medindia’
The Impact of Family Support on LGBTQ+ Youth Mental HealthPrevious research has shown that 58% of LGBTQ+ adolescents experience depression, 73% suffer from anxiety, and nearly half seriously considered suicide in 2022. Importantly, these heightened mental health issues are attributed not to the LGBTQ+ identity itself but to the societal fear, shame, discrimination, and victimization faced by these youth.
Ample evidence suggests the important role played by a supportive family, yet these prior findings were based on nonclinical samples. In this study, researchers wanted to accurately measure the impact of family support, as these findings could help guide important discussions among teens, their families and pediatricians in routine clinical visits.
“Brief health screeners are incredibly valuable for clinicians because they empower patients to report on what they are experiencing and help facilitate better discussions during appointments,” said study author Joey Whelihan, MD, an adolescent medicine fellow at CHOP and a member of PolicyLab at CHOP. “This is critical for LGBTQ+ youth as it provides them with a safe and comfortable environment to discuss mental health and provide pediatricians an opportunity to develop appropriate health interventions.”
Evidence-Based Tools to Measure Family Support's ImpactIn this study, researchers utilized The Adolescent Health Questionnaire, developed and piloted by the Possibilities Project (TPP), which consists of pediatricians, researchers at Clinical Futures, and technology experts at CHOP.
Utilizing evidence-based screening tools, this pre-visit questionnaire helps promote discussion about certain adolescent-focused topics, identifies which adolescents may benefit from further intervention, and expedites the visit to focus on key topics.
Advertisement
The study found that LGBTQ+ youth had higher average depression scores on the Patient Health Questionnaire–9 Modified for Teens (PHQ-9-M) than non-LGBTQ+ youth (5 vs 1) and a much higher prevalence of suicidal thoughts compared with their peers (15.8% vs 3.4%) and were more likely to have attempted suicide. While most youth reported parent and caregiver support, fewer LGBTQ+ youth reported parental support, including discussion of strengths and listening to feelings. However, LGBTQ+ youth who reported parental support saw lower rates of depression and suicidal thoughts and significantly reduced rates of attempted suicide.
Advertisement
“However, this study clearly shows how important a supportive family can be in improving mental health for these teens. Healthcare systems should strongly consider integrating family-based interventions as an important factor in achieving health equity for LGBTQ+ youth.”
Reference:
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Researchers Find Parent and Caregiver Support Linked to Decreased Depression and Suicidal Thoughts in LGBTQ+ and non-LGBTQ+ Youth - (https://www.chop.edu/news/children-s-hospital-philadelphia-researchers-find-parent-and-caregiver-support-linked-decreased)
Source-Eurekalert