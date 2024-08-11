About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Family MRSA Risk Rises After Hospital Discharge

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 11 2024 11:39 PM

Family members of patients recently released from hospitals are at increased risk of contracting the dangerous Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria, regardless of whether the patient had the infection.
This was shown by a study published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. It suggests hospitals play a significant role in spreading resistant bacteria into the community.

MRSA - The Super Bug
MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life-threatening.

Longer Hospital Stays Increase MRSA Risk for Families

Researchers from the University of Iowa found that when patients were diagnosed with MRSA, the risk to their household members was even higher. The study, led by Aaron Miller, PhD, indicated that the longer a patient's hospital stay, the greater the risk to family members.

“Patients can become colonised with MRSA during their hospital stay and transmit MRSA to their household members,” said Miller.

Miller recommends hospitals enhance infection control practices, including testing for MRSA colonisation at discharge. Tracking MRSA colonisation and infections among patients and their contacts could mitigate transmission effectively.

Quiz on Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)
Antibiotic-resistant bacteria can cause serious infections and are often difficult to treat. Here is a quiz on one such type of bacteria called ...

MRSA: New Insights

MRSA, known as a superbug, does not respond to common antibiotics and can be deadly if it spreads to the blood or lungs. The study reviewed 424,512 MRSA cases among 343,524 insured people, finding significant transmission risks within households.

People exposed to a recently hospitalised family member with MRSA were 71 times more likely to get an infection. Even without a MRSA diagnosis, hospitalisation increased the chances of household transmission by 44 percent.

Novel Mechanism for MRSA Virulence Identified
New study focuses on the USA300 lineage of MRSA, and additional lineages in methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus infections (MSSA).
The study emphasises the need for better infection control to prevent the community spread of MRSA.

Reference:
  1. Hospitalizations among family members increase the risk of MRSA infection in a household - (https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/infection-control-and-hospital-epidemiology/article/hospitalizations-among-family-members-increase-the-risk-of-mrsa-infection-in-a-household/F3422FED0D1A6B38B59917FE87D118D6)
Source-IANS
Superbug MRSA Seen in Hedgehogs First: Study
Superbug MRSA Seen in Hedgehogs First: Study
Superbug MRSA arose first in nature long before the use of antibiotics in humans and livestock. About 60 percent of hedgehogs carry a type of MRSA called mecC-MRSA.

