Family MRSA Risk Rises After Hospital Discharge

Hospitalizations among family members increase the risk of MRSA infection in a household



Longer Hospital Stays Increase MRSA Risk for Families

MRSA: New Insights

Family members of patients recently released from hospitals are at increased risk of contracting the dangerous Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) bacteria, regardless of whether the patient had the infection. (This was shown by a study published in the journalIt suggests hospitals play a significant role in spreading resistant bacteria into the community.Researchers from the University of Iowa found that when patients were diagnosed with MRSA, the risk to their household members was even higher. The study, led by Aaron Miller, PhD, indicated that the longer a patient's hospital stay, the greater the risk to family members.“Patients can become colonised with MRSA during their hospital stay and transmit MRSA to their household members,” said Miller.Miller recommends hospitals enhance infection control practices, including testing for MRSA colonisation at discharge. Tracking MRSA colonisation and infections among patients and their contacts could mitigate transmission effectively.MRSA, known as a superbug, does not respond to common antibiotics and can be deadly if it spreads to the blood or lungs. The study reviewed 424,512 MRSA cases among 343,524 insured people, finding significant transmission risks within households.People exposed to a recently hospitalised family member with MRSA were 71 times more likely to get an infection. Even without a MRSA diagnosis, hospitalisation increased the chances of household transmission by 44 percent.The study emphasises the need for better infection control to prevent the community spread of MRSA.Source-IANS