medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Alcohol & Drug Abuse News

Family History of Alcoholism may Affect How Your Brain Reconfigures Between Active and Resting States

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having a family history of alcoholism may ultimately affect a process that the brain uses when transitioning from a mentally demanding state to a resting state, reports a new study.

You don't have to be a drinker for your brain to be affected by alcoholism.
Family History of Alcoholism may Affect How Your Brain Reconfigures Between Active and Resting States
Family History of Alcoholism may Affect How Your Brain Reconfigures Between Active and Resting States

A new study shows that just having a parent with an alcohol use disorder affects how your brain transitions between active and resting states - regardless of your own drinking habits.

Show Full Article


The study, performed by researchers at Purdue University and the Indiana University School of Medicine, discovered that the brain reconfigures itself between completing a mentally demanding task and resting.

But for the brain of someone with a family history of an alcohol use disorder, this reconfiguration doesn't happen.

While the missing transition doesn't seem to affect how well a person performs the mentally demanding task itself, it might be related to larger scale brain functions that give rise to behaviors associated with addiction. In particular, study subjects without this brain process demonstrated greater impatience in waiting for rewards, a behavior associated with addiction.

Findings are published in the journal NeuroImage. The work was led by Enrico Amico, a former Purdue postdoctoral researcher who is now a researcher at EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland.

How the brain reconfigures between active and resting states is like how a computer closes down a program after you're finished with it.

"The moment you close a program, a computer has to remove it from memory, reorganize the cache and maybe clear out some temporary files. This helps the computer to prepare for the next task," said Joaquín Goñi, a Purdue assistant professor in the School of Industrial Engineering and the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering.

"In a similar way, we've found that this reconfiguration process in the human brain is associated with finishing a task and getting ready for what's next." Goñi's research group, the CONNplexity Lab, takes a computational approach to neuroscience and cognitive science.

Past research has shown that a family history of alcoholism affects a person's brain anatomy and physiology, but most studies have looked at this effect only in separate active and quiet resting states rather than the transition between them.

"A lot of what brains do is switch between different tasks and states. We suspected that this task switching might be somewhat lower in people with a family history of alcoholism," said David Kareken, a professor of neurology at the Indiana University School of Medicine and director of the Indiana Alcohol Research Center.

The study defined a "family history of alcoholism" as someone with a parent who had enough symptoms to constitute an alcohol use disorder. About half of the 54 study participants had this history.

Researchers at Indiana University measured the brain activity of subjects with an MRI scanner as they completed a mentally demanding task on a computer. The task required them to unpredictably hold back from pressing a left or right key. After completing the task, the subjects rested while watching a fixed point on the screen.

A separate task outside of the MRI scanner gauged how participants responded to rewards, asking questions such as if they would like $20 now or $200 in one year.

Amico and Goñi processed the data and developed a computational framework for extracting different patterns of brain connectivity between completing the mentally demanding task and entering the resting state, such as when brain areas rose and fell together in activity, or one brain area rose while another fell at the same time.

The data revealed that these brain connectivity patterns reconfigured within the first three minutes after finishing the task. By the fourth minute of rest, the effect had completely disappeared.

And it's not a quiet process: Reconfiguration involves multiple parts of the brain at once.

"These brain regions talk to each other and are very strongly implicated in the task even though by this point, the task is already completed. It almost seems like an echo in time of what had been going on," Kareken said.

Subjects lacking the transition also had the risk factors that researchers have seen to be consistent with developing alcoholism. These include being male, a greater number of symptoms of depression, and reward-impatience. A family history of alcoholism, however, stood out as the most statistically significant difference in this brain reconfiguration.

The finding affects research going forward.

"In the past, we've assumed that a person who doesn't drink excessively is a 'healthy' control for a study. But this work shows that a person with just a family history of alcoholism may also have some subtle differences in how their brains operate," Goñi said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Alcohol Abuse in Family Linked With Teenage Dating Violence

Teenagers who had fathers with an alcohol use disorder were found to be involved in abusive dating relationships.

Home Remedies for Alcoholism

Home remedies offer you an herbal and natural method to treat alcoholism effectively. However, it is not advisable to completely rely on home remedies, as they help improve your well-being only while undergoing alcoholism treatment.

Fathers-to-be Should Avoid Alcohol Prior Conception: Study

Parental alcohol consumption is found to be linked to raised risk of congenital heart disease among their kids.

Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS)

Fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS) is a group of physical and mental defects that occur in the fetus due to alcohol consumption by the mother during pregnancy.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver DiseaseParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentAlcoholismBrainPancreatitisBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Valentine's Day: Opt for Healthy Lifestyle Habits to Boost Your Partner's Heart Health

Tests for Kidney Stones

Having a Happy Partner can Help You Stave Off Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive