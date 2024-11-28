Family History, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Linked to Middle Age Aggression

People with chronic traumatic encephalopathy and a family history of mental illness have a significantly higher risk of aggression in middle age than those with just one of these factors.

'Participants with both chronic traumatic encephalopathy and a family history of mental illness scored higher on aggression scales than those with only chronic traumatic encephalopathy. #CTE #mentalillness #medindia'

256 people, or 30%, with CTE and a family history of mental illness

333 people, or 40%, with CTE and without a family history of mental illness

127 people, or 15%, without CTE and with a family history of mental illness

129 people, or 15%, without CTE and a family history of mental illness

People with. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is a neurodegenerative tauopathy associated with exposure to repetitive head impacts, including from contact sports and military service.The study was published in the journal). People with, suggesting that these risk factors combined increase the likelihood of aggression more than they do alone.A total of 845 individuals who had played contact sports or served in the military, experiencing repeated head trauma, participated in the study. Among them, 329 were professional football players.The participants,. Of the entire group, 383 people, and 589 individualsResearchers interviewed family members or spouses of the participants about their aggressive behavior. They were also asked, bipolar disorder, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder or other mood or psychiatric disorders. If any family member had a diagnosis, the participant was considered to have aResearchers then divided participants into four groups:Researchers asked family members about the participants’ aggressive behavior, such as whetherThey found that during adulthood people with CTE and a family history of mental illness had an average score of 19 compared to people with CTE without a family history of mental illness who had an average score of 17.“This relationship was most striking for participants who died between 40 and 59 years old,” said Mez MD, MS, of Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine.After adjusting for other factors, such as total years playing contact sports and military history, researchers found that those who died between 40 and 59 years old who had. For people who did not have CTE,“The link between a family history of mental illness and aggression may be through a shared genetic background and also through a shared environment and common behaviors, such as childhood experiences with family members,” said Mez.“Identifying people who are more likely to show symptoms of aggression based on family history of mental illness would give us a way to predict the consequences of CTE and identify who may benefit most from treatment options.”A limitation of the study was that the study relied on past information from family members and spouses who may not have remembered information accurately.Source-Eurekalert