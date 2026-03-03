Family-Centered Care: Supporting Young Parents With Heart Disease

The new study demands family-sensitive support systems for younger parents in heart recovery and childcare.

Why Is Managing Early-Onset Heart Disease More Stressful for Parents?

How Do You Communicate a Heart Disease Diagnosis to Your Children?

Communicating the event/diagnosis to children: Immediately after the cardiovascular event/diagnosis, parents reported feeling uncertain about what specific information to share, particularly when the diagnosis or severity of their condition were unclear.

“There were a lot of unknowns…When they confirmed the diagnosis, I’ll be honest, I downplayed the worst-case scenario at that point because I was dealing with it myself.” (Study participant, father)

Fulfilling a parenting role: Parents with early-onset cardiovascular diseases struggled with the physical and emotional demands of daily life, as low energy and heightened irritability affected their ability to maintain routine caregiving and household responsibilities.

“For my daughter, I think in some ways that’s been the harder adjustment. Because I look normal and I give her grief like I’m normal. But I’m not what I was.…” (Study participant, mother)

Children's physical, emotional, and social adjustment: Parents described a heightened awareness of the potential for their children's inherited cardiovascular diseases risk and reported increased hypervigilance over their children's heart-healthy behaviors.

“There are times I would unfairly say that you can’t have that food. You have the genes of Mama now.” (Study participant, mother)

Cardiovascular Disease Now Considered as a Family Health Affair

, highlighting an urgent need for family-centered support and better communication tools for children.A new study published in theunderscores the. Early-onset cardiac disease is a family crisis rather than just a medical event.(To improve secondary prevention programming, researchers advocate for family-sensitive support and appropriate communication to help parents manage both their recovery and their children’s well-being.“Managing a chronic illness is difficult enough, but it can be even more stressful if you are a parent to younger children,” says lead investigator Karen Bouchard, PhD, OCT, University of Ottawa Heart Institute., the physical and emotional strain affecting daily parenting, and concerns about their children’s emotional, social, and physical adjustment. These concerns often persisted well beyond the medical event, procedure, or their diagnosis.”, with similar trends observed in premature heart failure and cardiac rhythm disorders.As a result, a growing proportion of individuals with cardiovascular conditions face overlapping, and potentially onerous, occupational and caregiving responsibilities. These compounding stressors may be particularly significant for parents managing their own recovery while considering the complex emotional and practical implications of their illness on their families.The study identified three main concerns:Co-lead investigator Heather E. Tulloch, PhD, CPsych, University of Ottawa Heart Institute, notes, “In the focus groups, many parents were still quite emotional when speaking about how their condition affected their children. Based on my clinical experience, it is not surprising that parents want more support from healthcare providers in navigating their illness as a parent, particularly how to communicate with their children about what happened or what to expect.”While a regionally-specific population sample was used for this study, which limits the generalizability of the findings, the authors believe the concerns identified may have theoretical transferability to other contexts.This study is among the first to. Although the study is novel because it focuses on parents with a cardiovascular condition, it reiterates what has long been recognized in the public spheres—that health is a family affair.“Our findings.”“More research in this area is critical because we know that cardiovascular disease is increasingly affecting younger adults, many of whom are also parents juggling work and family responsibilities,” concludes first author Laura Quintero Silva, PhD, MSc, University of Ottawa Heart Institute.Source-Eurekalert