Family-Centered Care: Supporting Young Parents With Heart Disease

The new study demands family-sensitive support systems for younger parents in heart recovery and childcare.
Younger patients with early-onset cardiovascular disease, struggle to balance childcare with their own health, highlighting an urgent need for family-centered support and better communication tools for children. A new study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology underscores the physical and emotional toll of heart disease recovery on young parents. Early-onset cardiac disease is a family crisis rather than just a medical event.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Parenting Under Pressure: The Hidden Burdens of Early-Onset Cardiovascular Disease
To improve secondary prevention programming, researchers advocate for family-sensitive support and appropriate communication to help parents manage both their recovery and their children’s well-being.
Why Is Managing Early-Onset Heart Disease More Stressful for Parents?“Managing a chronic illness is difficult enough, but it can be even more stressful if you are a parent to younger children,” says lead investigator Karen Bouchard, PhD, OCT, University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
“The 32 participants in our study spoke about the uncertainty of how to talk with their children about their condition, the physical and emotional strain affecting daily parenting, and concerns about their children’s emotional, social, and physical adjustment. These concerns often persisted well beyond the medical event, procedure, or their diagnosis.”
Global cases of early-onset ischemic heart disease (before age 55 in men and 65 in women) increased from 1.5 million in 1990 to 2.6 million in 2019, with similar trends observed in premature heart failure and cardiac rhythm disorders.
As a result, a growing proportion of individuals with cardiovascular conditions face overlapping, and potentially onerous, occupational and caregiving responsibilities. These compounding stressors may be particularly significant for parents managing their own recovery while considering the complex emotional and practical implications of their illness on their families.
How Do You Communicate a Heart Disease Diagnosis to Your Children?The study identified three main concerns:
- Communicating the event/diagnosis to children: Immediately after the cardiovascular event/diagnosis, parents reported feeling uncertain about what specific information to share, particularly when the diagnosis or severity of their condition were unclear.
“There were a lot of unknowns…When they confirmed the diagnosis, I’ll be honest, I downplayed the worst-case scenario at that point because I was dealing with it myself.” (Study participant, father)
- Fulfilling a parenting role: Parents with early-onset cardiovascular diseases struggled with the physical and emotional demands of daily life, as low energy and heightened irritability affected their ability to maintain routine caregiving and household responsibilities.
“For my daughter, I think in some ways that’s been the harder adjustment. Because I look normal and I give her grief like I’m normal. But I’m not what I was.…” (Study participant, mother)
- Children’s physical, emotional, and social adjustment: Parents described a heightened awareness of the potential for their children’s inherited cardiovascular diseases risk and reported increased hypervigilance over their children’s heart-healthy behaviors.
“There are times I would unfairly say that you can’t have that food. You have the genes of Mama now.” (Study participant, mother)
Cardiovascular Disease Now Considered as a Family Health AffairWhile a regionally-specific population sample was used for this study, which limits the generalizability of the findings, the authors believe the concerns identified may have theoretical transferability to other contexts.
This study is among the first to explore the additional challenges that parents may experience when they are diagnosed with cardiovascular disease or experience a cardiac-related event. Although the study is novel because it focuses on parents with a cardiovascular condition, it reiterates what has long been recognized in the public spheres—that health is a family affair.
“Our findings reinforce the importance of timely, developmentally appropriate communication with children about parental illness.”
“More research in this area is critical because we know that cardiovascular disease is increasingly affecting younger adults, many of whom are also parents juggling work and family responsibilities,” concludes first author Laura Quintero Silva, PhD, MSc, University of Ottawa Heart Institute.
