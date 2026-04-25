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Viral Video Says Ice Cream Cools You, But Does It?

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 25 2026 10:15 AM

Ice cream may feel cooling, but thermoregulation prevents any drop in core body temperature.

Viral Video Says Ice Cream Cools You, But Does It?
Highlights:
  • Ice cream cools the body, but this common belief may not reflect actual physiology
  • The body maintains temperature through thermoregulation rather than internal cooling
  • Digestion produces small, normal amounts of heat, explaining why the cooling effect is only temporary
A widely shared viral video questioning whether ice cream cools the body has prompted closer scrutiny, but physiological evidence indicates that it does not lower core body temperature (1 Trusted Source
The Thermogenic Responses to Overfeeding and Cold Are Differentially Regulated

Go to source).
The human body maintains internal stability through thermoregulation, and exposure to cold stimuli can activate cold-induced thermogenesis (CIT), a process that generates heat to preserve temperature balance.

In addition, digestion triggers diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT), meaning the body produces small amounts of heat after eating. Together, these mechanisms explain why ice cream may feel cooling briefly but does not reduce internal body temperature.


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Why the Cooling Sensation Does Not Reflect Internal Temperature

Ice cream produces an immediate cooling sensation by stimulating cold receptors in the mouth and throat. This creates a temporary feeling of relief, particularly in hot conditions.

However, this response is short-lived and confined to the oral cavity. It does not lead to any measurable reduction in core body temperature.


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Energy is needed to digest the ingested food. Diet induced thermogenesis (DIT) is defined ‘a percentage, is the energy used to break down food once it has been consumed’.

How the Body Maintains Temperature Despite Cold Intake

The body regulates its internal temperature within a narrow range. When exposed to cold, it activates mechanisms that prevent a drop in temperature. This includes cold-induced thermogenesis (CIT), which supports thermal stability through metabolic heat production rather than cooling.


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Understanding Heat Production During Digestion

Digestion is an energy-dependent process that produces heat, known as diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT). Ice cream, which contains sugar and fat, requires metabolic energy for digestion (2 Trusted Source
Cold exposure and metabolic health: Therapeutic potential for obesity, diabetes, and beyond

Go to source).

This leads to mild heat production. While not clinically significant, it reinforces that ice cream does not act as a cooling agent internally.


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What Supports Better Cooling During Summer

Maintaining comfort in hot weather depends more on hydration and dietary patterns than on consuming cold foods.
  • Water-rich fruits and vegetables help maintain hydration
  • Fiber-rich foods support fluid balance
  • Traditional fluids like buttermilk and coconut water aid thermal comfort
These strategies are more effective in supporting the body’s natural temperature regulation.

What This Means for Everyday Summer Eating

Ice cream can provide temporary sensory relief, but it does not influence core body temperature. The body’s thermoregulatory system ensures internal stability by generating heat when needed (3 Trusted Source
FACT CHECK: Does ice cream actually keep you cool?

Go to source).

For sustained comfort, hydration and balanced nutrition play a more important role than relying on cold foods alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does ice cream actually cool the body in summer?

A: No, it only creates a temporary cooling sensation and does not reduce internal body temperature.

Q: Why does ice cream feel cooling instantly?

A: It activates cold receptors in the mouth, producing a short-lived sensory effect.

Q: Can cold foods reduce core body temperature?

A: No, thermoregulation ensures that the body maintains a stable internal temperature.

Q: Does eating ice cream generate heat in the body?

A: Yes, digestion produces small amounts of heat through diet-induced thermogenesis.

Q: What is the best way to stay cool during hot weather?

A: Hydration and a balanced diet with water-rich foods are most effective, as advised by nutrition specialists.

References:
  1. The Thermogenic Responses to Overfeeding and Cold Are Differentially Regulated - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4688067/)
  2. Cold exposure and metabolic health: Therapeutic potential for obesity, diabetes, and beyond - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC13058241/)
  3. FACT CHECK: Does ice cream actually keep you cool? - (https://www.theweek.in/news/health/2026/04/20/fact-check-does-ice-cream-actually-keep-you-cool.html)
Source-Medindia

Editorial Note:The growing spread of health misinformation, particularly on social media, is a serious concern. Medindia is committed to exposing medical misinformation and provi ding evidence-based clarity on what is real and what is not.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
A viral reel claims #icecream cools the body, but science gently challenges this idea, showing how #Thermoregulation keeps your body stable inside. #bodytemperature #summerdiet #medindia

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