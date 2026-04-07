Muskmelon and PCOD: Separating Fact from Fiction

Muskmelon is gaining popularity as a PCOD-friendly fruit across diets and social media. But can a single fruit really help manage a complex hormonal condition?

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Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can muskmelon cure PCOD?

A: No, muskmelon cannot cure PCOD. It is a healthy fruit, but does not treat the hormonal and metabolic causes of the condition.

Q: Is muskmelon safe for women with PCOD?

A: Yes, muskmelon is safe when eaten in moderation. It should be part of a balanced, low glycaemic diet rather than consumed in excess.

Q: Does muskmelon contain inositol, helpful for PCOD?

A: Muskmelon may contain small amounts of inositol-like compounds. However, clinical benefits in PCOD are seen with supplement doses, not dietary intake alone.

Q: How should muskmelon be consumed in a PCOD diet?

A: It is best consumed in controlled portions (about 1 cup) and paired with protein or healthy fats. This helps reduce blood sugar spikes and improve satiety.

Q: Why is diet important in managing PCOD?

A: PCOD is closely linked to insulin resistance, making diet a key factor. A low glycaemic, high-fibre diet helps improve metabolic and hormonal balance.

Q: Are there other fruits beneficial for PCOD?

A: Yes, fruits like apples, berries, citrus fruits, and pomegranates are beneficial. They provide fiber and antioxidants but should still be eaten in moderation.