About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Fake News Alert: Can MMR Vaccination Lead to Autism?
Advertisement

Fake News Alert: Can MMR Vaccination Lead to Autism?

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM

The controversy surrounding the alleged link between the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism has persisted for years (1 Trusted Source
Vaccines and Autism

Go to source).

Myth: The MMR vaccine causes autism.

Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
Advertisement


Fact: The Wakefield studies, which originally suggested a link between the MMR vaccine and autism, have been thoroughly discredited and lack scientific support.

Wakefield's Flawed Studies

Why are these studies flawed?

First Study (1998):


Lack of Control Group: The initial study failed to include a control group, making it impossible to draw meaningful conclusions about the vaccine's association with autism.
Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD usually begins in childhood and can last for the rest of a person's life, though symptoms may improve over time . This quiz on ' Autism
Advertisement

Timing of Symptoms: It was observed that intestinal symptoms occurred after the onset of autism, rather than before, weakening the proposed connection.

Retraction and Scientific Misconduct: This study was subsequently retracted due to scientific misconduct and fraudulent data, rendering it invalid.

Second Study (2002):


Failure to Properly Control Variables: The study failed to adequately control immunization status and the time interval between vaccination and biopsy collection, essential for accurate assessment.

Failure to Differentiate Virus Types: The study did not distinguish between the natural measles virus and the vaccine virus, crucial in understanding potential associations.

Sensitivity of Measles Virus Detection: The methodology used for virus detection was highly sensitive, increasing the likelihood of incorrect positive results.

Studies Refuting the Link: Stating the Facts and De-Bunking the Myths

Brent Taylor Study (1999):


Well-Controlled Examination: Taylor's study involving 498 children meticulously examined the relationship between MMR vaccination and autism, finding no significant correlation.

No Difference in Age of Diagnosis: Children vaccinated with MMR did not demonstrate a difference in the age at which autism was diagnosed compared to unvaccinated children.

Onset of Symptoms: Symptoms of autism did not manifest within two, four, or six months following MMR vaccination.

Madsen Study (1991-1998):


Extensive Cohort and Rigorous Methodology: Madsen's study involving over 500,000 children provided robust evidence that MMR vaccination did not increase the risk of autism.

No Association with Timing of Vaccination: The study found no correlation between the age at vaccination, time since vaccination, or date of vaccination and the development of autism.

Genetic Basis of Autism:


Twin Studies: Identical twins demonstrated a significantly higher concordance rate for autism compared to fraternal twins, underscoring the strong genetic component in autism.

"Home-Movie" Studies:


Early Detection of Autism: "Home-movie" studies, analyzing early signs of autism in children before MMR vaccination , revealed that subtle symptoms can be identified as early as one year of age, refuting any causal relationship.

In conclusion, the scientific consensus firmly rejects the notion that the MMR vaccine causes autism. The discredited Wakefield studies, combined with subsequent rigorous research, demonstrate no credible evidence supporting this claim.

Genetic factors and early signs of autism detected before vaccination further emphasize the multifaceted nature of autism's origins. Public health efforts should continue to prioritize MMR vaccination to safeguard against preventable diseases without fear of associated autism risk.

"Science has spoken - MMR vaccine is not linked to autism. Let's prioritize public health and protect our communities."

Reference :
  1. Vaccines and Autism - (https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccines-and-other-conditions/vaccines-autism)

Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Doctor Who Suggested Link Between MMR Vaccinations and Autism Struck Off Register
Doctor Who Suggested Link Between MMR Vaccinations and Autism Struck Off Register
Dr Andrew Wakefield, the first person to suggest a link between MMR vaccine and autism was struck off the medical registe

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
How to Take Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine and Dose of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diphtheria

Diphtheria

Diphtheria, vaccines, sulfa drugs, World War II, Soviet Union, epidemic, immunization, childhood illness, ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate ...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!

Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that ...

Latest Fake Medical News

Fake News Alert: Know the Real Facts About Your Sunscreen

Fake News Alert: Know the Real Facts About Your Sunscreen

Learn the truth about sunscreen use and how to safeguard your skin from harmful UV rays.
Fake News Alert: Is the New #Boraxchallenge Safe?

Fake News Alert: Is the New #Boraxchallenge Safe?

Consider carefully before joining the borax trend. The #BoraxChallenge, a recent unhealthy fad gaining popularity on TikTok.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Fake News Alert: Can MMR Vaccination Lead to Autism? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests