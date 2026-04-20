Can Wearing a Saree Cause Cancer? What Research Actually Says

Claims linking saree wearing to cancer have raised concern, but experts clarify that the risk is extremely rare. Learn how chronic friction can affect skin and when to seek medical care.

Saree Cancer in Indian Woman Treated Successfully with Multimodality Management

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can wearing a saree cause cancer?

A: No, sarees do not cause cancer. Rare cases are linked to long-term friction and untreated skin lesions.

Q: What is saree cancer?

A: It is an informal term for rare skin cancer cases caused by chronic friction at the waistline.

Q: What are early signs of skin damage from sarees?

A: Itching, pigmentation, thickening, and non-healing wounds.

Q: Is this condition common?

A: No, it is extremely rare and not a typical outcome.

Q: How can I prevent skin problems from sarees?

A: Avoid tight tying, use soft fabrics, and monitor skin changes regularly.