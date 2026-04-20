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Can Wearing a Saree Cause Cancer? What Research Actually Says

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran BDS on Apr 20 2026 3:29 PM

Claims linking saree wearing to cancer have raised concern, but experts clarify that the risk is extremely rare. Learn how chronic friction can affect skin and when to seek medical care.

Can Wearing a Saree Cause Cancer? What Research Actually Says
Highlights:
  • Saree cancer is extremely rare and not a common health outcome
  • Early signs include itching, thickening, and non-healing skin lesions
  • Simple preventive measures can significantly reduce risk
Can Wearing a Saree Really Cause Cancer? A viral claim suggesting that wearing a saree can lead to cancer has raised concern online (1 Trusted Source
Saree Cancer: a Rare Case

Go to source).
However, medical evidence shows that wearing a saree itself does not cause cancer. The concern arises from long-term friction caused by tightly tied waist cords, which in rare cases may lead to skin complications.


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What Is “Saree Cancer”?

The term “saree cancer” is not a formal medical diagnosis. It is an informal term used to describe very rare cases of skin cancer that develop at the waistline due to prolonged friction and irritation from tightly worn garments.

Importantly, similar cases have also been reported with other traditional clothing, such as dhotis.


Saree Cancer: How Tight Petticoats Lead to Squamous Cell Carcinoma
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Tight petticoats worn under sarees can lead to skin issues and cancer due to chronic irritation and it can get severe as squamous cell carcinoma.

How Can Tight Clothing Affect the Skin?

Repeated friction over time can lead to:
  • Hyperpigmentation (darkening of skin)
  • Itching and irritation
  • Thickening of skin (lichenification)
  • Small wounds or ulcers
These conditions are common and usually harmless.

However, if chronic irritation is ignored for years, especially when wounds do not heal, it may increase the risk of complications.


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Is There Scientific Evidence Linking Saree to Cancer?

Yes, but it is extremely rare. Medical literature includes isolated case reports where long-standing friction led to squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

For example:
  • A case of a woman developing cancer in the waistline after years of irritation
  • Another case involving decades of tight saree use and a non-healing ulcer
However, researchers consistently emphasize that:
  • Such cases are very rare
  • Skin cancer incidence itself is low (less than 1% of cancers in India)

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Why Does This Happen in Rare Cases?

Chronic skin irritation can sometimes lead to a condition known as Marjolin’s ulcer, where long-standing wounds or scars undergo malignant transformation (2 Trusted Source
Saree Cancer in Indian Woman Treated Successfully with Multimodality Management

Go to source).

This usually occurs only when:
  • irritation persists for years
  • lesions are ignored
  • wounds remain untreated

What Are the Warning Signs to Watch For?

It is important to seek medical advice if you notice:
Symptom What It May Indicate
Persistent itching Chronic irritation
Skin darkening or light patches Friction-related damage
Thickened skin Long-term inflammation
Non-healing ulcer Requires urgent evaluation

Early detection can prevent complications.

How Can You Prevent Skin Damage?

Simple steps can significantly reduce risk:
  • Avoid tying saree too tightly
  • Use broader waistbands or elastic petticoats
  • Rotate the tying position
  • Choose breathable fabrics like cotton
  • Maintain hygiene, especially in hot weather
These measures help reduce friction and allow the skin to recover.

Should You Stop Wearing Sarees?

No. Experts emphasize that sarees are safe to wear. The key concern is not the clothing itself, but prolonged friction and neglect of skin changes.

There is no need to panic. While chronic irritation can affect the skin, progression to cancer is extremely rare and preventable. Paying attention to early signs and making small adjustments in clothing habits can help maintain skin health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can wearing a saree cause cancer?

A: No, sarees do not cause cancer. Rare cases are linked to long-term friction and untreated skin lesions.

Q: What is saree cancer?

A: It is an informal term for rare skin cancer cases caused by chronic friction at the waistline.

Q: What are early signs of skin damage from sarees?

A: Itching, pigmentation, thickening, and non-healing wounds.

Q: Is this condition common?

A: No, it is extremely rare and not a typical outcome.

Q: How can I prevent skin problems from sarees?

A: Avoid tight tying, use soft fabrics, and monitor skin changes regularly.


References:
  1. Saree Cancer: a Rare Case - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7534768/)
  2. Saree Cancer in Indian Woman Treated Successfully with Multimodality Management - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4224001/)

Source-Medindia

Editorial Note:The growing spread of health misinformation, particularly on social media, is a serious concern. Medindia is committed to exposing medical misinformation and provi ding evidence-based clarity on what is real and what is not.

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Sarees don’t cause cancer, but long-term friction, if ignored, may rarely lead to serious skin changes! #saree #skinhealth #cancerawareness #womenshealth #dermatology #healthmyths #medindia

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