Apple Cider Vinegar Hype Vs Facts: What Really Holds Up

Daily apple cider vinegar intake may slightly improve blood glucose and cholesterol levels, though experts caution benefits are modest and not a substitute for healthy habits.

What can apple cider vinegar really do for your health?

Q: What is apple cider vinegar made from?

A: It is produced by fermenting apples into acetic acid.

Q: Can apple cider vinegar help control blood sugar?

A: Small investigations show slight reductions in fasting blood glucose and hemoglobin A1C.

Q: Does apple cider vinegar help lower cholesterol?

A: Some evidence suggests modest reductions, especially in people with Type 2 diabetes.

Q: Is apple cider vinegar good for weight loss?

A: It may reduce appetite slightly, but it does not lead to significant or lasting weight loss.

Q: Is it safe to drink apple cider vinegar daily?

A: It should always be diluted to avoid damage to teeth and the esophagus.