Fake News Alert: Is the New #boraxchallenge Safe?

Certain TikTok trends, despite their popularity, are ineffective and have been proven to be unsuccessful in achieving desired results, such as better skin or clearer sinuses. While some of these trends are harmless and pose no significant threat, others, like the recent fad of consuming borax, can be extremely detrimental to one's health.
Busting the Myths Around the #BoraxChallengeMyth 1: Drinking or bathing in Borax can help Achieve 'Detox' or 'Weight Loss'.
Fact: There is no scientific study that supports this claim. In fact, some people have experienced negative side effects after adding borax to their baths including diffused pain, peeling, and redness of the skin


‘In the world of popular challenges on TikTok, some are safe and fun, while others can be risky. One such trend, the #boraxchallenge, is not a game to play. It can be really harmful to your health. #boraxtrain #boraxchallenge #fakemedicalinfo #medindia’
Fact: The claimed health advantages associated with this cleaning product lack any substantiated proof. In fact, the European Chemical Agency states that borax has the potential to harm fertility and pose risks to unborn children. The EU's standardized classification and labeling categorize it as hazardous


Fact: Claims suggesting that borax, even in small quantities, is non-toxic have been refuted by fact-checkers at Full Fact. They have established that the substance is indeed acknowledged as harmful to reproductive health, in accordance with the assessment of the European Chemical Agency


Fact: Borax, also known as sodium borate, is a type of alkaline mineral salt. It occurs naturally in the environment. However, it's important to remember that just because something is "natural" doesn't mean it's safe. Examples like asbestos, mercury, and arsenic serve as reminders that natural substances can be harmful


According to some TikTok users, adding a small amount of borax to a glass of water is believed to aid in managing various health issues, such as erectile dysfunction and kidney stones. Additionally, some suggest that including a pinch of borax in bathwater can lead to improved skin appearance.
Referred to by health experts as one of the most misguided health trends they've encountered, Borax has gained traction on certain segments of TikTok. Many users discuss their involvement in the so-called "Borax train," which claims to be a body cleanse method involving the use of this powdery household cleaner.
Misinformation is prevalent in certain corners of TikTok, and this trend is a prime example. Some users advocate for borax as a remedy for various issues, from improving skin texture to enhancing bone and joint health. However, a medical professional on the platform has labeled this trend as "the dumbest health trend ever."
While some defend borax as a natural substance, often extracted from dry lake beds worldwide, it is important to note that ingesting it can be hazardous. Despite being classified as non carcinogenic by the National Library of Medicine, borax poses numerous health risks if consumed.
The National Capital Poison Center strongly discourages adding even a small amount of borax to your beverage in pursuit of alleged "health benefits," as there is minimal evidence supporting a connection between boron and anti-inflammatory effects in humans. Studies have revealed that borax can lead to irritation of the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, as well as symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Prolonged ingestion may result in anemia and seizures. Additionally, infertility and digestive issues are potential risks.
The #boraxchallenge has amassed 270.5 million views on TikTok. A spokesperson stated that much of the content has been countered with factual information. The influencer who popularized it had her video removed for spreading misinformation. Many top videos now caution against the trend and advise against trying it.
"Don't let the misinformation misguide you. Always seek out reliable sources for your health and safety."
Disclaimer: Do not consume borax. In the event of accidental exposure, seek immediate medical assistance. Contact poison control or other emergency services if necessary.
Myth 3: Borax is safe if taken in small quantity.
Fact: Claims suggesting that borax, even in small quantities, is non-toxic have been refuted by fact-checkers at Full Fact. They have established that the substance is indeed acknowledged as harmful to reproductive health, in accordance with the assessment of the European Chemical Agency


Myth 4: Borax is natural, hence it must be safe.
Fact: Borax, also known as sodium borate, is a type of alkaline mineral salt. It occurs naturally in the environment. However, it's important to remember that just because something is "natural" doesn't mean it's safe. Examples like asbestos, mercury, and arsenic serve as reminders that natural substances can be harmful


What is the Borax Challenge?TikTok videos endorsing the consumption of powdered laundry detergent have gained widespread popularity, with some falsely asserting that the substance is not harmful.
According to some TikTok users, adding a small amount of borax to a glass of water is believed to aid in managing various health issues, such as erectile dysfunction and kidney stones. Additionally, some suggest that including a pinch of borax in bathwater can lead to improved skin appearance.
Referred to by health experts as one of the most misguided health trends they've encountered, Borax has gained traction on certain segments of TikTok. Many users discuss their involvement in the so-called "Borax train," which claims to be a body cleanse method involving the use of this powdery household cleaner.
What is Borax?Borax, also known as sodium borate, is a compound containing boron commonly found in household cleaning products. It is frequently utilized as a household cleaner and a laundry detergent enhancer. Comprising boron, sodium, and oxygen, borax was once employed as a food preservative during World War I to prevent spoilage. Small amounts of this ingredient can be found in specific toothpaste, mouthwashes, lotions, skin creams, sunscreens, and acne care products.
Misinformation on Borax has Spread like Wildfire
Misinformation is prevalent in certain corners of TikTok, and this trend is a prime example. Some users advocate for borax as a remedy for various issues, from improving skin texture to enhancing bone and joint health. However, a medical professional on the platform has labeled this trend as "the dumbest health trend ever."
While some defend borax as a natural substance, often extracted from dry lake beds worldwide, it is important to note that ingesting it can be hazardous. Despite being classified as non carcinogenic by the National Library of Medicine, borax poses numerous health risks if consumed.
Health Implications of Borax
The National Capital Poison Center strongly discourages adding even a small amount of borax to your beverage in pursuit of alleged "health benefits," as there is minimal evidence supporting a connection between boron and anti-inflammatory effects in humans. Studies have revealed that borax can lead to irritation of the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, as well as symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Prolonged ingestion may result in anemia and seizures. Additionally, infertility and digestive issues are potential risks.
The #boraxchallenge has amassed 270.5 million views on TikTok. A spokesperson stated that much of the content has been countered with factual information. The influencer who popularized it had her video removed for spreading misinformation. Many top videos now caution against the trend and advise against trying it.
"Don't let the misinformation misguide you. Always seek out reliable sources for your health and safety."
Disclaimer: Do not consume borax. In the event of accidental exposure, seek immediate medical assistance. Contact poison control or other emergency services if necessary.
