Facts About Penicillin Allergy You Didn’t Know

Font : A- A+



Facts about penicillin allergy that we didn't know about. It has been found that nine out of 10 people who believe they're allergic to the penicillin antibiotic either aren't allergic to it or have only some intolerance. The facts stated in this study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Facts About Penicillin Allergy You Didn’t Know



Eight of 10 people who had an allergic reaction to penicillin 10 or more years ago will now be fine.



‘It was stated in the study that penicillin allergy can be lost over time, with 50 percent of people over five years, and 80 percent over ten years. ’ Derek Chu is a fellow in clinical immunology and allergy, and David McCullagh is a fellow in infectious disease in the Department of Medicine.



They say the five things to know about a penicillin allergy are: Penicillin allergy is commonly reported, but nine times out of 10, a patient can tolerate penicillin.

About 10 percent of people report a penicillin allergy, but 90 percent to 95 percent are not truly allergic. Reasons for this include mislabelling intolerances as allergies and waning of the allergy over time.

Penicillin allergy is lost over time, with 50 percent of people over five years, and 80 percent over ten years losing their allergy.

Those who had reactions more than ten years ago are unlikely to be still allergic and should be tested before given penicillin. If there is a strong indication for antibiotics, an allergist physician should be consulted about therapy.

A penicillin allergy label is bad for patients and the health-care system.

People labeled with penicillin allergy are offered more costly and less effective second-line and broad-spectrum antibiotics which have a significantly increased risk of infections such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridium difficile (C. diff).

Patients who suspect penicillin allergy can be identified to determine if a specialist should see them.



A side effect of penicillin such as nausea should not be noted as an allergy. As well, people without a personal history of a penicillin allergy or who have tolerated penicillin in the past, do not need to avoid penicillin. Severe allergic drug reactions causing hospitalization due to widespread skin blistering, organ failure, and joint swelling are rare, and these patients should strictly avoid penicillin until specialist evaluation. True immediate allergic reactions cause rapid-onset hives, lip and face swelling, and anaphylaxis. Patients with these kinds of reactions, or who are unsure if this type occurred or not, should be evaluated by an allergy specialist.



Allergy referral and testing is underused but is safe, accurate, fast and cost-effective. Allergy testing over one to two hours using a combination of skin and challenge testing by trained personnel has been shown to be safe and effective for children and adults close to 100 percent of the time. Patients with a possible penicillin allergy should talk to their doctor about whether or not they need penicillin allergy testing.



Source: Eurekalert Eight of 10 people who had an allergic reaction to penicillin 10 or more years ago will now be fine.Derek Chu is a fellow in clinical immunology and allergy, and David McCullagh is a fellow in infectious disease in the Department of Medicine.They say the five things to know about a penicillin allergy are:

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: