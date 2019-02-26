medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Education News

Facts About Penicillin Allergy You Didn’t Know

by Rishika Gupta on  February 26, 2019 at 10:38 PM Education News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Facts about penicillin allergy that we didn't know about. It has been found that nine out of 10 people who believe they're allergic to the penicillin antibiotic either aren't allergic to it or have only some intolerance. The facts stated in this study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
Facts About Penicillin Allergy You Didn’t Know
Facts About Penicillin Allergy You Didn’t Know

Eight of 10 people who had an allergic reaction to penicillin 10 or more years ago will now be fine.

Derek Chu is a fellow in clinical immunology and allergy, and David McCullagh is a fellow in infectious disease in the Department of Medicine.

They say the five things to know about a penicillin allergy are:
  • Penicillin allergy is commonly reported, but nine times out of 10, a patient can tolerate penicillin.
  • About 10 percent of people report a penicillin allergy, but 90 percent to 95 percent are not truly allergic. Reasons for this include mislabelling intolerances as allergies and waning of the allergy over time.
  • Penicillin allergy is lost over time, with 50 percent of people over five years, and 80 percent over ten years losing their allergy.
  • Those who had reactions more than ten years ago are unlikely to be still allergic and should be tested before given penicillin. If there is a strong indication for antibiotics, an allergist physician should be consulted about therapy.
  • A penicillin allergy label is bad for patients and the health-care system.
  • People labeled with penicillin allergy are offered more costly and less effective second-line and broad-spectrum antibiotics which have a significantly increased risk of infections such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridium difficile (C. diff).
  • Patients who suspect penicillin allergy can be identified to determine if a specialist should see them.


    • A side effect of penicillin such as nausea should not be noted as an allergy. As well, people without a personal history of a penicillin allergy or who have tolerated penicillin in the past, do not need to avoid penicillin. Severe allergic drug reactions causing hospitalization due to widespread skin blistering, organ failure, and joint swelling are rare, and these patients should strictly avoid penicillin until specialist evaluation. True immediate allergic reactions cause rapid-onset hives, lip and face swelling, and anaphylaxis. Patients with these kinds of reactions, or who are unsure if this type occurred or not, should be evaluated by an allergy specialist.

    Allergy referral and testing is underused but is safe, accurate, fast and cost-effective. Allergy testing over one to two hours using a combination of skin and challenge testing by trained personnel has been shown to be safe and effective for children and adults close to 100 percent of the time. Patients with a possible penicillin allergy should talk to their doctor about whether or not they need penicillin allergy testing.

    Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Penicillin Allergy Linked to MRSA Infections

Penicillin allergies may be an important public health strategy to reduce the incidence of MRSA and C difficile among patients with a penicillin allergy label, stated researchers.

Penicillin Allergy: Pharmacists Show Better Understanding Than Physicians

Physicians are unaware of the important facts on penicillin allergy. While pharmacists had a better understanding, finds a new study.

Many Physicians are Still Unaware of Their Patient's Penicillin Allergy

Research study finds poor understanding of penicillin allergies in patients by many physicians.

Study Finds Link Between Self-Reported Penicillin Allergy And Chronic Hives

A person with chronic urticaria and self-reported penicillin allergy isn't allergic to penicillin, it may be that their hives are due to chronic urticaria, or they are more prone to rashes.

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Allergy - Symptom Evaluation

An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes, digestive system or blood pressure.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy

Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs.

Dealing with Pollen Allergy

The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.

Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief

Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness

Sugar is known to be the dietary cause for increased risk of several chronic ailments such as diabetes and cancer. Is it coincidence or is it for real?

More News on:

Allergy Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Dealing with Pollen Allergy Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Sugar: Time to Look beyond Its Sweetness Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Antibiotics Stay Well This Winter 

What's New on Medindia

Monoplegia

External Beam Radiation Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Health Benefits of Mustard Oil
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive