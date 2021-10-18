Facts About Breast Cancer

Advertisement

The number of breast cancer cases reported each year is rising at higher rates than ever. While there are many reasons for this, one of the most pertinent ones is the lack of awareness and timely diagnosis of the disease.There are some ways to strengthen the fight against breast cancer- It is advisable to reduce the consumption of alcohol and not smoke. Maintaining a balanced diet regularly has always served the purpose.- Regular exercising and workout can decrease the chances of developing breast cancer.- The clinical experiences and education on the disease is one of the many first steps we can take to prevent the social stigma around breast cancer. Let's all spread more awareness in men too, to enlighten them in motivating more women to get diagnosed and tested early.- Any changes in breasts, such as any lump or changes in the skin, should be consulted with a doctor. Ignoring these signs may prove to be fatal.- Regular mammography checkups can help in the timely diagnosis of the disease. However, some new technological advancements have made new digital mammography systems painless and fearless.Source: Medindia