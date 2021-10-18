Facts About Breast Cancer

India faces a growing threat of undetected breast cancer in women. Breast cancers currently account for 14% of all cancers among women.
Today, one in every 22 women in urban India and one in every 60 women in rural India is at risk of developing breast cancer in her lifetime.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer impacts over 1.5 million women each year, and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women.
There are some ways to strengthen the fight against breast cancer
Maintain healthy habits - It is advisable to reduce the consumption of alcohol and not smoke. Maintaining a balanced diet regularly has always served the purpose.
Physical fitness - Regular exercising and workout can decrease the chances of developing breast cancer.
Spreading social awareness in men - The clinical experiences and education on the disease is one of the many first steps we can take to prevent the social stigma around breast cancer. Let's all spread more awareness in men too, to enlighten them in motivating more women to get diagnosed and tested early.
Notice the changes - Any changes in breasts, such as any lump or changes in the skin, should be consulted with a doctor. Ignoring these signs may prove to be fatal.
Early detection via Mammography - Regular mammography checkups can help in the timely diagnosis of the disease. However, some new technological advancements have made new digital mammography systems painless and fearless.
Source: Medindia