October 7, 2020
Factors That Increase or Decrease Suicidal Behavior Risk in Adolescents Discovered
Certain risk factors associated with suicidal behavior in adolescents have been discovered by scientists.

The analysis also revealed certain protective factors that may reduce the likelihood of suicidal behavior.

The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing, included 66 studies. Internal risk factors included poor individual coping, smartphone abuse, nutritional imbalance, menstrual problems, poor lifestyle, and disturbed sleep patterns.


Reframing to have a meaningful life, adequate nutrition, parent-child interactions, reading books and watching movies, and faith or religiosity are protective factors that may reduce the risk of suicidal behavior in adolescents.

"Loving others is imperative, loving yourself is courage. Don't be afraid to love yourself--you have to fight for yourself before fighting for others," said senior author Heni D. Windarwati, of the Universitas Brawijaya, in Indonesia.

Source: Eurekalert

