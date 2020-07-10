Factors That Increase or Decrease Suicidal Behavior Risk in Adolescents Discovered

‘External risk factors for adolescent suicide behavior included mental health history in parents, poor interactions in the family, and social problems.’

Reframing to have a meaningful life, adequate nutrition, parent-child interactions, reading books and watching movies, and faith or religiosity are protective factors that may reduce the risk of suicidal behavior in adolescents."Loving others is imperative, loving yourself is courage. Don't be afraid to love yourself--you have to fight for yourself before fighting for others," said senior author Heni D. Windarwati, of the Universitas Brawijaya, in Indonesia.Source: Eurekalert