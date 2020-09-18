by Colleen Fleiss on  September 18, 2020 at 1:42 AM Coronavirus News
Factors Inherent to Obesity Increase Vulnerability to COVID-19: Study
Factors related to obesity leave the lungs of obese patients more susceptible to COVID-19, said UTSW scientists published online in eLife. Drugs used to lower lung inflammation prove beneficial to obese patients with COVID-19.

Many studies have linked obesity and COVID-19 deaths. However, the mechanism by which obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID-19 is unclear.

Scherer and his colleagues, including Manasi Shah, M.D., an endocrinology fellow at UTSW, and Ilja L. Kruglikov, Ph.D., Dr.Sci., a researcher at Wellcomet GmbH in Karlsruhe, Germany, explored this phenomenon in the new opinion piece.


Fat has increased amounts of ACE2 receptors, entryways for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on cells. The higher numbers of these receptors in obese patients lead to increased viral load, a key risk factor for COVID-19 patients' poor outcomes.

In obese people, increased ACE2 expression spurred an imbalance in chemical signals that induce inflammation, fibrosis, and leaky blood vessels, all of which can cause a more severe COVID-19 infection.

Leaky gut and higher inflammatory state are even more powerful contributors to increased disease severity.

."It's all about the system already being primed," Scherer says. "When the virus comes into this system, the lungs are already at risk. More damage and more inflammation could push these patients over the edge and cause a perfect storm."

Dexamethasone, a steroid that's already shown promise in clinical trials, could be especially helpful in obese patients. This treatment reduces inflammation systemically, taking a broad approach to reducing the damaging state.

"There may be an overabundance of currently proposed treatments for COVID-19," Scherer says. "However, we believe our suggestions are very much based on facts and could have a high chance of improving outcomes while avoiding any harm."

How to Prevent Obesity
  • Consume less bad fat
  • Consume less processed and sugary foods
  • Eat more servings of fruits and vegetables
  • Engage in regular aerobic exercise


