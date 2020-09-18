Factors Inherent to Obesity Increase Vulnerability to COVID-19: Study

Scherer and his colleagues, including Manasi Shah, M.D., an endocrinology fellow at UTSW, and Ilja L. Kruglikov, Ph.D., Dr.Sci., a researcher at Wellcomet GmbH in Karlsruhe, Germany, explored this phenomenon in the new opinion piece.
‘Inflammation in the lungs combined with high viral loads of the novel coronavirus create a perfect storm for obese patients with COVID-19.’
Fat has increased amounts of ACE2 receptors, entryways for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on cells. The higher numbers of these receptors in obese patients lead to increased viral load, a key risk factor for COVID-19 patients' poor outcomes.
In obese people, increased ACE2 expression spurred an imbalance in chemical signals that induce inflammation, fibrosis, and leaky blood vessels, all of which can cause a more severe COVID-19 infection.
Leaky gut and higher inflammatory state are even more powerful contributors to increased disease severity.
."It's all about the system already being primed,"
Scherer says. "When the virus comes into this system, the lungs are already at risk. More damage and more inflammation could push these patients over the edge and cause a perfect storm."
Dexamethasone, a steroid that's already shown promise in clinical trials, could be especially helpful in obese patients. This treatment reduces inflammation systemically, taking a broad approach to reducing the damaging state.
"There may be an overabundance of currently proposed treatments for COVID-19,"
Scherer says. "However, we believe our suggestions are very much based on facts and could have a high chance of improving outcomes while avoiding any harm."
How to Prevent Obesity
- Consume less bad fat
- Consume less processed and sugary foods
- Eat more servings of fruits and vegetables
- Engage in regular aerobic exercise
Source: Medindia