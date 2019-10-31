medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Facebook's New Healthcare Tool Will Alert You For Checkup Reminders

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 31, 2019 at 5:29 PM Corporate News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Making a venture into the personal digital healthcare domain, Facebook has revealed a "Preventive Health" tool that connects people to health support and sends checkup reminders.
Facebook's New Healthcare Tool Will Alert You For Checkup Reminders
Facebook's New Healthcare Tool Will Alert You For Checkup Reminders

Launched first in the US, the tool is designed to help users of the social networking giant to find affordable places to receive care, set reminders to schedule tests, and mark when tests are completed.

Show Full Article


"Our initial focus is on the top two leading causes of death in the US: heart disease and cancer, (according to CDC) as well as the flu, a seasonal illness that affects millions each year," Freddy Abnousi, Facebook's Head of Healthcare Research said in a blog post on Monday.

The resources available in the tool are provided by the American Cancer Society, the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recommendations to the users will be provided on the basis of their age and sex.

"In the US, people can search for Preventive Health in the Facebook mobile app and find out which checkups, such as cholesterol tests or mammograms, are recommended by these health organizations based on the age and sex they provide," Abnousi said.

"Reminders for flu shots will also appear at the appropriate time of year," Abnousi said.

Facebook said it would now show ads based on the information users provide in Preventive Health.

"Personal information about your activity in Preventive Health is not shared with third parties, such as health organizations or insurance companies, so it can't be used for purposes like insurance eligibility," Abnousi said.

Facebook earlier launched a feature in India, Brazil, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the US that makes it easy to sign up as a blood donor on Facebook and get notified when nearby blood banks are in need.

"So far, more than 50 million people have signed up to donate," Abnousi said.

"According to our blood bank partners in India and Brazil, 20 percent of voluntary, walk-in blood donors are coming from Facebook," Abnousi added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India

A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Major health care plans from the ICICI Lombard include complete health insurance ihealth plan, personal protect - accident insurance cover - and health care plus.

Importance of Rural India vis-a-vis Indian Healthcare Reforms

An insight into the currently prevailing scenario pertaining to healthcare sector across India with special focus on the rural masses.

Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.

More News on:

Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions

What's New on Medindia

Road Traffic Accidents and Road Safety

Glycosuria

Long-term Treatment with Blood Thinner Delays Onset of Alzheimer's
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive