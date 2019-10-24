Facebook Use is Not Causing Depression

Font : A- A+



Overall time spent on social media is not directly adding to the anxiety or depression problems in teenagers, reports a new study.

Facebook Use is Not Causing Depression



The study, published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, shows that it is not merely the amount of time spent on social media that's leading to an increase in depression or anxiety among adolescents.



‘Mental health is a multi-process syndrome, where no one stressor is likely to be the cause of depression or anxiety.’ Show Full Article

"If they increased their social media time, would it make them more depressed? Also, if they decreased their social media time, were they less depressed? The answer is no. We found that time spent on social media was not what was impacting anxiety or depression," Coyne added.



For the study, researchers worked with 500 youth between the ages of 13 and 20, who completed once-yearly questionnaires over an eight-year span.



Social media use was measured by asking participants how much time they spent on social networking sites on a typical day.



To measure depression and anxiety, participants responded to questions with different scales to indicate depressive symptoms and anxiety levels.



These results were then analysed on an individual level to see if there was a strong correlation between the two variables.



At age 13, adolescents reported an average social networking use of 31-60 minutes per day.



These average levels increased steadily so that by young adulthood, they were reporting upwards of two hours per day.



According to the researchers, this increase of social networking, though, did not predict future mental health. That is, adolescents' increase in social networking beyond their typical levels did not predict changes in anxiety or depression one year later.



Researchers suggest some healthier ways to use social media: Be an active user instead of a passive user. Instead of just scrolling, actively comment, post and like other content.



Limit social media use at least an hour before falling asleep. Getting enough sleep is one of the most protective factors for mental health, the researchers said.



--IANS



bu/adr



Source: IANS "We spent eight years trying to really understand the relationship between time spent on social media and depression for developing teenagers," said study author Sarah Coyne, Professor at Brigham Young University in the US. The study, published in the journal Computers in Human Behavior, shows that it is not merely the amount of time spent on social media that's leading to an increase in depression or anxiety among adolescents.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.