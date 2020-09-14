Face Masks can Boost Immunity and Slow COVID-19 Infection

The scientist considered the possibility consistent as the theory of viral pathogenesis states that the severity of the disease is proportional to the amount of virus infecting.Face masks filter out virus-containing droplets. Thus, wearing a mask might reduce the amount of the virus a person inhales.An experiment performed on hamsters supported the theory of the researchers that wearing a mask has similar effects to variolation.Animals with stimulated masking were less likely to be an infection or had milder symptoms when compared to unmasked hamsters.Wearing a mask could reduce the rate of new infections. By reducing the rate of new viral infections, the proportion of asymptomatic people would also be reduced.The researchers referred an outbreak in a closed Argentinian cruise ship. The passengers were provided with surgical masks, and the staff were given N95 masks.The rate of asymptomatic infection was 81% on testing when compared with 20% in earlier cruise ship outbreaks without universal masking.It is crucial to wear a mask as it can generate immunity and reduce the spread of the virus.Source: Medindia