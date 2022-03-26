About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

The FABO Shows Promising Results in Weight Loss: New Study

by Kesavan K.E.T. on March 26, 2022 at 11:37 AM
Font : A-A+

The FABO Shows Promising Results in Weight Loss: New Study

The purpose of family-based behavioral treatment of childhood obesity (FABO) is to design and evaluate the obese children's family and social support networks so that the children can perform weight loss mechanisms.

The FABO study shows that family-based behavioral therapy offered at an outpatient outpatient clinic significantly improves weight-related effects (weight loss) than treatment in children 6 to 18 years of age with severe obesity. The FABO study was conducted at the Outpatient Clinic, Hockland University Hospital and represents the first attempt to provide family-based behavioral therapy within the Norwegian public health system.

Advertisement


Researchers from the Bergen Pediatric Obesity Research Group along with a research team from the University of Washington that developed the treatment transformed the treatment previously provided by research clinics into a routine health system, with the optimistic effects of weight loss in participating children who are with obesity. The results show that family-based therapy (FABO study) offers significantly more weight loss than conventional therapy, says Hanna Flakoy Skjakodegard, a researcher in the UiB Department of Medical Sciences.

The purpose of weight loss is to reduce the risk of comorbidities such as diabetes or other metabolic diseases. Behavioral therapy includes both school and leisure activities that have an impact on the effects of obesity and has an intensive treatment program of 17 sessions over 6 months for obese children.

The treatment model of the FABO study will now be incorporated into the eBATTLE Obesity study, a Norwegian multicenter study examining the effects of family-based behavioral therapy in conjunction with pharmacological treatment.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month 2022 — Encourage Early Screening
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)