by Iswarya on  September 16, 2020 at 11:03 AM Child Health News
Eyesight Problems Mounting Among Kids
With kids spending more time on mobile phones and computers for online classes and gaming, cases of eyesight problems are increasing.

Kids and adolescents from ages 6 and 18 have been found to be suffering from computer vision syndrome, convergence efficiency, reflective errors, and other eyesight problems.

According to rough estimates, around 40 percent of kids have complained of various eye and vision associated problems in recent weeks.


The majority of the kids are being diagnosed with convergence insufficiency, a condition in which the eyes are incapable of working together when viewing at nearby objects. This condition creates one eye to turn outward instead of inward with the other eye, creating blurred or double vision, stated Anil Rastogi, a well-known ophthalmologist.

Kids working long hours on computers and smartphones normally complain of watering, loss of retention power, itching, or burning in eyes, besides headache and eye pain, Rastogi added.

Shikha Kumar, another ophthalmologist, states that since the national lockdown, most kids have been found to be spending around 8 to 10 hours on electronic devices.

Doctors say that kids are being diagnosed with computer vision syndrome where they complain of pain, dryness, blurring of vision, redness, double vision, and other head and neck sprains.

Doctors suggest eye exercises, frequent breaks from screens to prevent permanent harm to the eyes.

Source: Medindia

