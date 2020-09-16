Eyesight Problems Mounting Among Kids

‘Routine eye exercises, frequent breaks from screens can prevent permanent damage to the eyes.’

The majority of the kids are being diagnosed with convergence insufficiency, a condition in which the eyes are incapable of working together when viewing at nearby objects. This condition creates one eye to turn outward instead of inward with the other eye, creating blurred or double vision, stated Anil Rastogi, a well-known ophthalmologist.Kids working long hours on computers and smartphones normally complain of watering, loss of retention power, itching, or burning in eyes, besides headache and eye pain, Rastogi added.Shikha Kumar, another ophthalmologist, states that since the national lockdown, most kids have been found to be spending around 8 to 10 hours on electronic devices.Doctors say that kids are being diagnosed with computer vision syndrome where they complain of pain, dryness, blurring of vision, redness, double vision, and other head and neck sprains.Doctors suggest eye exercises, frequent breaks from screens to prevent permanent harm to the eyes.Source: Medindia